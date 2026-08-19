Tribe Property Technologies Appoints Jerome Samuels as Chief Operating Officer

Jerome Samuels has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Tribe Property Technologies. Mr. Samuels joined Tribe at the beginning of this year as Executive Vice President, Operations, bringing more than 15 years of senior leadership experience across operations, customer experience, and organizational transformation.





As COO, Mr. Samuels will oversee Tribe's operational strategy and execution, strengthening consistency, scalability, and performance across the Company's national platform. Mr. Samuels will also continue to lead Tribe's AI-enabled integration and standardization efforts, consolidating the Company's systems, processes, and data into a single, unified operating platform, One Tribe OS.





One Tribe OS is the Company's AI-based property management platform, embedded directly into Tribe's core workflows to automate and streamline day-to-day operations and to capture data in real time across all touchpoints in support of faster, more informed decision-making.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, is pleased to announce that Jerome Samuels has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Samuels joined Tribe in January 2026 as Executive Vice President, Operations, reporting directly to Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe. As COO of the organization, Mr. Samuels will now oversee the Company's operational strategy and execution, including its platform integration and AI-enabled operating model initiative, One Tribe OS.

Jerome Samuels, COO, Tribe Property Technologies

Mr. Samuels brings more than 15 years of senior leadership experience across operations, customer experience, and organizational transformation, including 15+ years at Rogers Communications in revenue operations and transformation, where he led large-scale integration and automation initiatives. He has led complex, multi-disciplinary teams through periods of growth and change, with a strong focus on operational excellence, scalable systems, and people-centric leadership. Known for his collaborative approach, Mr. Samuels partners closely with executive teams to align strategy with execution while building strong, accountable operating cultures.

In his expanded role as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Samuels will focus on strengthening operational consistency and scalability across the organization, driving process improvement and execution discipline to support growth, enhancing cross-functional alignment between operations, technology, and customer experience, developing leaders and teams to ensure accountability and high performance, and translating strategic priorities into practical, measurable operational outcomes.

Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe, said, "We are pleased to have Jerome take on the additional responsibility of Chief Operating Officer as we continue to scale Tribe's national platform. Since joining the Company earlier this year, Jerome has demonstrated strong leadership across our operations and has brought a disciplined, people-centric approach to execution and organizational transformation. His experience leading complex, multi-disciplinary teams through periods of growth and change, combined with his focus on operational excellence and scalable systems, will be instrumental as we strengthen operational consistency, align our teams and technology, and execute on our strategic priorities."

Jerome Samuels commented, "I'm excited to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer at such a pivotal point in Tribe's growth. Since joining the Company, I have been impressed by Tribe's clear vision to modernize property management through technology while maintaining a strong service mindset, as well as its growth trajectory, entrepreneurial culture, and commitment to building a platform that empowers both teams and communities. The next evolution of property management is about using technology to make great service more consistent, intelligent and personal. With One Tribe OS, we have an opportunity to reduce complexity, turn real-time data into better decisions, and create more capacity for the human judgment and relationships that matter most. I look forward to scaling Tribe's operations, advancing One Tribe OS, and building an operating model that can scale without losing what makes exceptional service exceptional."

One Tribe OS

Mr. Samuels will also continue to lead Tribe's AI-enhanced evolution as Head of AI-Enabled Integration and Standardization. Following a period of growth through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, Tribe has operated with multiple systems, processes, and data sources across the business. Mr. Samuels is leading the consolidation of these into a single, integrated operating ecosystem, One Tribe OS, which includes standardizing processes across all regions, service lines, and functions; centralizing data to improve visibility, consistency, and decision-making; and creating a secure, scalable foundation to support the Company's long-term growth. Artificial intelligence serves as the operational backbone of the platform, embedded directly into Tribe's core workflows to automate and streamline day-to-day operations and to capture data in real time across all touchpoints in support of faster, more informed decision-making.

Near-term priorities under the One Tribe OS initiative include streamlining resident request and escalation management for faster, more efficient handling of inquiries; enhancing governance tools to support condo corporation board decision-making; expanding self-service capabilities to reduce reliance on manual processes and employee touchpoints; and delivering consistent service quality across Tribe's entire portfolio.

Mr. Samuels' expertise in integration and automation, developed over more than 15 years leading revenue operations and large-scale transformation initiatives at Rogers Communications, to date has been instrumental in driving Tribe's AI-enabled consolidation and standardization efforts.

"Joseph Nakhla"

Chief Executive Officer

1606-1166 Alberni Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3Z3

Phone: (604) 343-2601

Email: [email protected]

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business, including statements relating to Tribe's platform integration and AI-enabled operating model initiative, One Tribe OS, and its anticipated benefits. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may relate to statements with respect to the aims and goals of the Company; financial projections; growth plans; future acquisitions by the Company; beliefs of the Company with respect to the independent owner-investors market; prospective benefits of the Company's platform; and other factors or information. Such information represents the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

SOURCE Tribe Property Technologies Inc.

For more information, please contact: Pardeep Sangha, Investor Relations, Email: [email protected], 604-572-6392