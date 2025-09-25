Tribe Launches National Conveyancing Document Centre, Streamlining Access for Strata and Condo Documents Across Canada

Tribe has launched a new national Conveyancing Document Centre, simplifying the complexity associated with property transfers between individuals and entities.

The digital solution will help owners, buyers, and realtors gain real-time access to critical certified strata and condo documents, introducing much-needed efficiency in a time-sensitive process for existing and brand-new condos.

Tribe's Document Centre has been successfully piloted at a regional scale, and its national deployment will drive higher revenue while reducing manual workloads for all of Tribe's stakeholders.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its National Conveyancing Document Centre, a custom-built platform providing property owners and realtors with instant access to key certified Condo and Strata documents required for the sale or refinancing of properties.

The Document Centre is a self-service, online platform that allows requestors to select and download electronic strata and condo documents themselves — including minutes, financials, insurance certificates, bylaws, and strata plans — significantly reducing the workload of Tribe's Conveyancing Team and accelerating document delivery times. These documents are often needed last-minute under tight timelines, with a high degree of urgency and stress for buyers and sellers. Historically, this process has been time-consuming for clients and manual on Tribe's side.

"Our new digital conveyancing Document Centre represents a major step forward in simplifying property transactions across Canada," said Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe. "By consolidating fragmented systems into a single platform, we are giving property owners, buyers, and realtors instant access to critical documents, while saving all parties significant time and reducing friction at a crucial time during a transaction. This launch is Tribe's latest in deploying unique technology solutions to complex everyday challenges."

Tribe generates revenue from the ordering of these documents, and the Company expects a measurable increase in document orders and related revenue from its new nation-wide platform.

Accessing the Document Centre:

Clients can access the platform through Tribe's website at https://tribemgmt.com/documents/.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

