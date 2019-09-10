Trianni, Inc. Announces License Agreement with Zymeworks Inc. for use of the Trianni Mouse®

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- Trianni, Inc. ("TRIANNI") announced today that it has entered into a license agreement with Zymeworks Inc. ("ZYMEWORKS") for the use of the Trianni Mouse®, a transgenic mouse R&D platform for the discovery of fully-human monoclonal antibodies, to support ZYMEWORKS' therapeutic discovery programs.

"TRIANNI is pleased that Zymeworks has chosen the Trianni Mouse for the development of novel, fully human, antibody-based therapeutics" said Matthias Wabl, PhD, Chairman, President and CEO of TRIANNI. "We are confident that combining Zymeworks' unique, best-in-class platforms with the power of the Trianni Mouse will lead to the development of transformative medicines for the treatment of underserved patient populations."

No financial details were disclosed.

About Trianni, Inc.

Trianni, Inc. is a privately held biotech company specializing in antibody discovery technology. TRIANNI's lead technology, the Trianni Mouse®, is a platform enabling efficient generation of fully human monoclonal antibodies. TRIANNI's transgenic platform leverages a novel approach to design made possible by advances in DNA synthesis and genomic modification technology. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Additional information about TRIANNI is available through its corporate website, www.trianni.com.

Contacts: TRIANNI

Mandy Boyd

Director of Marketing

1.415.231.0256 [o]

1.866.674.9314

mandy.boyd@trianni.com

SOURCE Trianni, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.trianni.com

