Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation (TZS: TSX) (the "Company") announced the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2019 (the "Meeting"). There were 18 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 2,555,301 class A shares representing 34.92% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares.

Proxies in respect of the election of directors of the Company were received as follows:



Votes For Votes Withheld

# % # % Alexander (Sandy) Manson 1,669,699 66.12 855,400 33.88 Jonathon Cowan 2,518,949 99.76 6,150 0.24 Stephen Pustil 1,637,999 64.87 887,100 35.13 Stewart J.L. Robertson 1,248,899 49.46 1,276,200 50.54 Gary M. Samuel 1,274,599 50.48 1,250,500 49.52 Gregory S. Vorwaller 1,250,099 49.51 1,275,000 50.49

A resolution to increase the number of directors of the Company from five to six was not approved by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. As a result, five of the six nominees for election as directors set out above were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Mr. Stewart Robertson was not elected as a director of the Company. Despite such election, since Mr. Gregory Vorwaller received more "withheld" votes than "for" votes, he will submit his resignation for consideration by the Board in accordance with the Company's majority voting policy. The Company will announce the outcome of such resignation and the process set out in the policy in due course.

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was appointed auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders at remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

About the Company

On June 16, 2016 the Shareholders of the Company approved the orderly wind-up of the Company. Under the orderly wind-up plan the Company will distribute the net proceeds through special distributions, the repurchase of shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid, or otherwise.

SOURCE Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation

For further information: Alexander Manson, Chief Executive Officer, Trez Capital, Tel: (604) 630-0775, Email: sandym@trezcapital.com