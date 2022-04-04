Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Year End Update

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Company") today released a fourth quarter financial and business update.

Financial & Business Update

On June 16, 2016 the shareholders of the Company approved the orderly wind-up of the Company ("Orderly Wind-Up"). The Company is currently in the final wind-down period. All litigations have been settled and its remaining activity involves solely the maintenance of the corporation pending release and discharge of its liabilities.

As previously announced effective at the close of markets on July 31, 2019 the Company delisted and no longer trades on the TSX. Upon delisting the Company filed an application for an order that it cease to be a reporting issuer. The order, was granted on October 4, 2019 and permits the Company to reduce financial and regulatory reporting requirements. The Company is updating investors by posting a quarterly press release and annual audited financial statements onto https://www.trezcapitalmic.com.

In the first quarter of 2020 the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Currently the situation is dynamic and the ultimate duration and magnitude of the impact on the economy and our business are not fully known at this time. However, given that we have divested from all our mortgage investments and liquidated assets remaining the effect on the Company is expected to be minimal.

Below is a summary of the return of capital per book value since inception of the Orderly Wind Up plan:

Summary of Return of Capital since Inception of the Orderly Wind Up Plan



















Book Value per Share Opening Book Value at inception of Orderly Wind Up June 30, 2016







$ 8.85











Total Regular and Special Distributions to Investors since inception of Plan







(9.02)











Increase/decrease from Operations in net assets (including SIB*)







0.30











Ending Book Value at December 31, 2021







$ 0.13 * Substantial Issuer Bid











There were no significant events in Q4 to report.

The Company has approximately $1.5 million in cash as a reserve against ongoing expenses and contingent liabilities. Upon release and satisfaction of all liabilities, the Company intends to make a final distribution of all remaining funds to the holders of its Class A shares (the "Final Distribution"). If and to the extent there are proceeds to do so, one or more interim distributions may be made to the holders of Class A shares prior to the Final Distribution. However, there can be no assurance that any such interim distributions will occur. The formal dissolution of the Company will follow the Final Distribution. The expected time frame to obtain the release and discharge of all liabilities, distribute its remaining assets to shareholders and to dissolve is expected to be approximately nine to fifteen months.

