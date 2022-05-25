Trevali Reports Four Missing Workers Found Deceased at Perkoa Mine; Efforts Continue to Locate Others

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) is saddened to report that search team members have discovered the bodies of four of the workers unaccounted for following an April 16 flooding event at the Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. Four workers remain missing, and the Company's search crews will continue to work at full capacity to locate these individuals.

"Our deepest condolences are with our colleagues' families during this difficult time, and all of us at Trevali grieve their loss," said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO.

Families are being notified as each worker is recovered and identified. Senior representatives of Trevali and the Perkoa Mine mining contractor Byrnecut are in regular contact with the families of all eight workers and will continue to offer support.

The Company continues to work alongside the Burkinabe authorities and is grateful for the search assistance received from them as well as the Burkina Faso mining community.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the suspension of mining and milling operations at Perkoa, the recovery efforts at Perkoa, including the Company's plans with respect thereto, the efficacy of the Company's pumping, decline ramp rehabilitation and de-watering activities and its efforts to restore electrical power and communications at the lower levels of Perkoa, the Company's ability to effectively dewater the mine and restore access to the lower levels of Perkoa, the results of any investigation of the flooding incident, and the Company's assessment of the effect of the flooding on the safety and structural integrity of Perkoa's underground areas. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the Company's search efforts and plans to remedy the impact of the flooding at the Perkoa Mine, including that such efforts and plans will not be effective or achieve their desired outcomes; dependence on key personnel; labour pool constraints; labour disputes; increased operating and capital costs; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; operating in foreign jurisdictions with risk of changes to governmental regulation; compliance with governmental regulations; compliance with environmental laws and regulations; maintaining ongoing social license to operate; impact of climatic conditions on the Company's mining operations; limitations inherent in our insurance coverage; litigation; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Jason Mercier - Director, Investor Relations, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (778) 655-6084