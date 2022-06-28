Trevali Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) announces that it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report that details our approach and progress towards integrating sustainability into all aspects of our business.

"Trevali's fourth annual Sustainability Report represents the latest stage of an evolution in our reporting as we make steps on our journey to becoming a more sustainable organization," said Ricus Grimbeek, President CEO. "While the report details some of our accomplishments in 2021, I must first acknowledge the terrible loss of eight of our colleagues at the Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The intense and unseasonal rainfall on the early morning of April 16, 2022, created a flash flood that breached the mine's defenses, flooding the underground mine and fatally trapping eight of our workers. Our most sincere condolences are with the families, friends, and communities of our deceased colleagues at this difficult time. All of us at Trevali grieve their loss. We will never get our colleagues back, but we do pledge to learn and implement all the lessons from this tragedy across our operations, share these widely, and thereby play our part in helping the mining industry to avoid such events in the future. The potential impact of a changing global climate on the design and operation of mines cannot be underestimated. Extreme weather events such as this, occurring outside of the usual wet seasons, are devastating and it appears likely that they are to become more frequent."

"At Trevali, we see the annual sustainability reporting process as achieving two key objectives. Firstly, as a communication tool to report 2021's ESG performance to our stakeholders transparently and accurately in a balanced manner. And secondly, as an audit of our ESG programs and systems in relation to our business goals, using a third-party to pre-audit our ESG activities. In our 2021 report, you will read about our achievements, challenges, and our progress towards our goals as the world still wrestled with the COVID pandemic. In doing so, I hope that you will see how central sustainability is to not only our business model but to the whole mining industry. Integrating sustainability into every fiber of the global industry is not going to be easy, but Trevali is committed to playing its part in this vital strategic endeavour," said Grimbeek.

Richard Weishaupt, Senior Vice President, Health, Safety, Environment, and Community, stated, "In the 2021 Sustainability Report there are many examples of how we have progressed as a Company. "Regarding environmental compliance, I am happy to report that once again in 2021, Trevali received no material environmental penalties or fines at any of our operations. In addition, something that demonstrates conservation of resources having a positive impact on the environment as well as contributing to economic efficiencies, 100% of total waste rock generated at our operations was returned underground and repurposed as backfill. The dedication of our teams over the long run is also evident at the Perkoa Mine, where the group received the National Occupational Health Inspection Award for operating the second-best private occupational health clinic in Burkina Faso and recognition from the National Council for our efforts in supporting the fight against HIV and AIDS. Such achievements reflect our long-standing commitment to the communities where we operate. In 2021, we invested more than $10.5 million in community development projects across all our operations. The future offers even more chances to innovate with the planned expansion of Rosh Pinah and the construction of a nearby solar power plant to provide 30% of electricity needs."

2021 Sustainability Performance Includes:

In 2021, we reduced our significant incidents by 30% over 2020 and our Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) for employees and contractors combined was 8.7.

Increased Board representation of women with three female Directors out of eight on the Trevali Board following the appointment of Jeane Hull effective February 1, 2021 . The Company continues to encourage broader forms of diversity at the management and Board level with a view to achieving the target of 30% of senior leadership positions being held by women.

effective . The Company continues to encourage broader forms of diversity at the management and Board level with a view to achieving the target of 30% of senior leadership positions being held by women. Spent US$178 million procuring goods and services from national suppliers, including US$110 million on local suppliers. A total of 86% of our total supply chain is comprised of national business in the countries in which we operate.

procuring goods and services from national suppliers, including on local suppliers. A total of 86% of our total supply chain is comprised of national business in the countries in which we operate. Published a positive NI 43-101 Rosh Pinah Mine expansion (" RP2.0 ") Feasibility Study in August 2021 , with work continuing to secure project financing for the expansion. RP2.0 is expected to increase the capacity of the mine and mill by 86%, from 0.7 million tonnes per annum to 1.3 million tonnes per annum over a 12-year mine life. The expansion project will incorporate sustainable technologies and processes to improve the safety, health, environmental footprint, and local economic impact of the mine, while strengthening our commitment to local communities and the region.

") Feasibility Study in , with work continuing to secure project financing for the expansion. is expected to increase the capacity of the mine and mill by 86%, from 0.7 million tonnes per annum to 1.3 million tonnes per annum over a 12-year mine life. The expansion project will incorporate sustainable technologies and processes to improve the safety, health, environmental footprint, and local economic impact of the mine, while strengthening our commitment to local communities and the region. Entered into a 15-year renewable power purchase agreement with EMESCO for the supply of solar power equivalent to 30% of the expected annual energy consumption for the Rosh Pinah Mine. The agreement was incorporated into the RP 2.0 feasibility study. Construction began in the second quarter of 2022 and the power plant is expected to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at the Company level by 6%.

feasibility study. Construction began in the second quarter of 2022 and the power plant is expected to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at the Company level by 6%. Reported repurposed waste rock use for the first time resulting from improved tracking practices. Achieved net positive waste rock management with 100% of the total waste rock generated at all our operations was kept underground and repurposed as backfill. In fact, we repurposed 1.8 times more waste rock than we generated by diverting 451,570 tonnes from legacy waste rock piles on our sites as underground backfill. Trevali is committed to repurposing historic waste rock as underground backfill whenever possible in order to reduce our long-term environmental liability.

Improved our Corporate Sustainability Assessment score for the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) from a 45 to a 50 during 2021, reflecting a continuation of improvements from Trevali's score of 9 in 2018, and significantly above industry average score of 34 in 2021.

The report was prepared with guidance from the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and select disclosures in accordance with the Sustainability Standards Accounting Board (SASB) Metals and Mining Industry Standards, covering the period from January 1 to December 31, 2021. Additionally, we have mapped our areas of focus to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We are committed to the Task Force for Climate Financial Disclosure (TCFD) and will be progressing on the TCFD recommendations in 2022. Trevali's 2021 Sustainability Report, as well as the GRI and SASB Indices for the report, can be found under the Sustainability Reporting section of Trevali's website at Click Here.

Trevali welcomes comments, questions, or suggestions about the sustainability report and related information. Please send your feedback to [email protected].

