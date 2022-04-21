Trevali Provides an Update on Search and Rescue Efforts at its Perkoa Mine in Response to Flooding Event and Suspends Perkoa Production Guidance

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) provides an update on search and rescue efforts at the Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso following intense rainfall that occurred in the early morning of April 16, 2022 and resulted in a flash flood that breached protective berms surrounding the open pit.

Eight workers remain unaccounted for following the evacuation of the underground area of the mine and search and rescue efforts continue. Mining and milling operations at Perkoa will remain suspended for the foreseeable future and the Company is working closely with Burkinabe authorities as it investigates the cause of the flood event following heavy rainfall of approximately 125 mm of rain that fell in less than an hour.

Trevali's senior leaders, including Ricus Grimbeek, President and Chief Executive Officer, Derek du Preez, Chief Operating Officer, and Richard Weishaupt, Senior Vice President, Health, Safety, Environment & Community, have travelled to the Perkoa Mine site and are conducting site and area inspections, an inspection of accessible areas of the underground mine, and will have conversations with the families of the eight missing workers.

"Our primary focus has been, and will remain, the search and rescue of the missing eight miners and our thoughts are with the families, friends, and colleagues who have been impacted," said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. "In the days following the flash flood, we have been working tirelessly with the support of various government agencies and officials who have made numerous visits to the mine site and are working in coordination with rescue efforts. We have also received tremendous support from the extended mining community in Burkina Faso, who have volunteered highly trained personnel and equipment for use in the search and rescue."

"The health and safety of our workers is our top priority, and all efforts are being made to extend the search into the lower levels of the Perkoa Mine. We will not cease our efforts until we have found our missing colleagues."

In the days following the flash flood, Perkoa employees and Trevali management have continued to work with Byrnecut, Trevali's mining contractor at the Perkoa Mine, to support the families and community members of the missing workers. Management from both companies are in daily contact with family members of the missing eight workers to provide assistance, support, and updates on the rescue operation.

After initial assessment, the following has been determined:

A heavy rainfall event with approximately 125 mm of rain in less than an hour, as reported by the Ministry of Mines and Quarries in an April 19 Communique, occurred the morning of April 16 in the region of the Perkoa Mine, triggering local flash floods. This rain event occurred outside the usual rainy season, which is June to September.

The open pit of the Perkoa Mine was surrounded by two separate berms that were breached by the flash flood. Water entered the open pit and subsequently went into the underground mine. As the water entered the mine, electricity and communications underground were lost.

While the majority of workers underground or preparing to enter the mine were able to safely evacuate, eight workers remain unaccounted for. There has been no communication with these workers since soon after the evacuation order was given.

Subsequent to evacuation:

After flooding stopped, the water level in the mine settled at approximately Level 520 (520 metres from surface). The search above this level was completed as of April 16, 2022 . Mine depth is to Level 710.

. Mine depth is to Level 710. Personnel from the Burkinabe Ministry of Mines and Quarries, the National Emergency Rescue, Military Civil Construction, the Governor of Central West Region, and High Commissioner of Réo have made numerous visits to the mine site and are working in coordination with rescue efforts.

Communications have been re-established to Level 520 and electrical power is re-established to Level 430.

The Company will provide further details on progress of the mine rescue and site investigation as more information becomes available.

2022 Production guidance for Perkoa suspended

All underground mining and surface activities at Perkoa remain suspended as the search and rescue operation continues and the Company and authorities investigate the flood event. The current suspension, investigation and review of future mining at the Perkoa Mine will likely result in reduced zinc production in 2022 for the Company relative to previously released annual guidance. The requirements for infrastructure refurbishment and construction linked to repairs and rehabilitation at the mine remain unknown, as does the timing for a potential restart of mining and processing activities. Underground development activities will only recommence once it has been determined that this can be done safely. As the Company's investigation progresses and the assessment of the underground areas advances, we will provide additional detail on the estimated impact on mining operations. In the meantime, we are suspending our production and cost guidance for 2022 as it relates to Perkoa.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

