Trevali Announces the Appointment of Derek du Preez as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (FSE: 4TI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Derek du Preez as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

Derek du Preez brings more than 25 years of experience working at mining operations across Canada, Australia, and Africa, where he has held operational, project and technical roles with increasing levels of responsibility. Most recently, he served the Company as Chief Technical Officer and has successfully completed several critical projects, including the Rosh Pinah Expansion Project ("RP2.0") NI 43-101 Feasibility Study, oversight of the drilling and resource expansion work at the Rosh Pinah Mine, overseeing the successful restart of the Caribou Mine, and delivering the Rapid Oxidative Leach ("ROL") Pilot Testing Program at Caribou. He has been Interim COO since December 2021.

"Derek is a great leader of people, and he is pivotal in his role at Trevali as he leads the early works program for the RP2.0 Expansion Project at Rosh Pinah," said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. "We are pleased that he will continue to lead the operational and technical teams in delivering further productivity and safety gains across all our operations."

Before joining Trevali, Derek was a Principal Consultant at AMC Consultants. Prior to that he held the position of Director, Digital Transformation, North Atlantic at Vale Canada, and Head of Digital Delivery Centre at South32, as well as a progression of operational roles at BHP Billiton. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering Technology and Mechanical Engineer's Certificate of Competency from South Africa, is a Technologist Member of the Institute of Engineers Australia in the Mechanical College, and has completed a Management Development Program through the University of the Witwatersrand.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and the wholly owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

