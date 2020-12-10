Trevali Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) today announced the appointment of Brendan Creaney as Chief Financial Officer. Brendan joined the company in August 2019 as Vice President, Investor Relations, and has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since September 2020.

Before joining Trevali, he held several finance roles with Goldcorp from 2012 to 2019 in such functions as Corporate Development, Business Planning. Studies and Projects, Capital Allocation, and Strategy. Brendan also held project finance roles at Barrick Gold Corporation and Novagold Resources. He holds a Master of Business Administration specializing in Finance from the University of Manchester and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Victoria.

Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO, commented, "Brendan has proven himself to be a strong passionate leader with the ability to set a vision and execute upon it. He successfully led the recent equity financing having raised C$34.5 million for the Company. He also put in place a hedging program that fixed the price of zinc for approximately 25% of our production from October 2020 to December 2021. This ensures that we receive positive cashflows for a portion of our production while we retain significant exposure to a higher zinc price. He has demonstrated the passion and skills required to help deliver on Trevali's future plans and I look forward to continuing to work with Brendan and the rest of the team to realize the full potential of Trevali."

ABOUT TREVALI

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from base-metals mining at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru. In addition, Trevali owns the Caribou Mine, Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada, and the past-producing Ruttan Mine in northern Manitoba, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44%-interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

