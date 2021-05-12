Trevali Announces Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 11, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting as follows:

Election of Directors Votes For Votes Withheld Jill V. Gardiner 350,123,719 (99.08%) 3,268,650 (0.92%) Russell D. Ball 350,297,715 (99.12%) 3,094,654 (0.88%) Aline Cote 350,598,034 (99.21%) 2,794,335 (0.79%) Johannes F. (Ricus) Grimbeek 350,549,121 (99.20%) 2,843,248 (0.80%) Jeane L. Hull 349,983,921 (99.04%) 3,408,448 (0.96%) Dan Isserow 350,358,703 (99.14%) 3,033,666 (0.86%) Nikola (Nick) Popovic 350,719,144 (99.24%) 2,673,225 (0.76%) Richard Williams 350,551,328 (99.20%) 2,841,041 (0.80%) Appointment of Auditors Votes For Votes Withheld To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as

Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to

authorize the directors to fix its remuneration 376,165,107

(99.20%) 3,019,977 (0.80%) Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation Votes For Votes Against To approve an advisory vote on Trevali's approach

to executive compensation 337,769,899

(95.58%) 15,622,470 (4.42%)

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from base-metals mining at its four operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada, and the past-producing Ruttan Mine in northern Manitoba, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44%- interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

For further information: Contact Information: Investor and Media Relations Contact: Ute Koessler, Investor Relations Manager, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (604) 336-2444