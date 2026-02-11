Trescal Reaffirms Dominance in Calibration Sector

Silicon Valley laboratory is tailored to the rigorous compliance needs of the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device sectors. It offers ISO 17025 accredited services specifically for the instrumentation critical to GxP environments, ensuring data integrity and regulatory adherence.

Proving its dedication to national interests, Trescal's Space Coast laboratory in Melbourne, Florida provides advanced capabilities in Dimensional, Mechanical, Thermodynamic, Electrical DC/LF and RF Radio Frequency calibration to the aerospace industry. The laboratory supports the rapid pace of commercial space exploration and traditional aviation manufacturing.

Trescal combines local technical expertise with national reach through its centers of excellence in Philadelphia (Temperature/Mass), Cleveland (Gas Flow), Detroit (RF/Mechanical), and Silicon Valley (RF Power Sensors), and OEM-equivalent Electrical calibration hubs in Milwaukee and Atlanta.

Aymar de Vandiere, Trescal USA President: "Our clients cannot afford to have critical instruments sitting in transit or waiting in a service line. By building laboratories and placing our technical experts in the backyard of the most demanding industries, we have successfully slashed turnaround times to ensure that American innovation never slows down."

About Trescal

Trescal is the global leader in calibration services, offering a single-source solution for calibration, measurement, repair, qualification, validation, and asset management across diverse industries. With over 7,000 employees worldwide, Trescal delivers accredited and non-accredited services for all measured variables and instruments in every technical domain. The company performs 3.3 million operations annually, including 27,000 repairs on 150,000 types of instruments from 20,000 brands. https://www.trescal.com/

