Treon Flow Offers Seamless Continuation for Amazon Monitron while Optimizing Predictive Maintenance for Large Asset Fleets

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Treon Inc, a leader in AI-native Smart Industry solutions, today announced a seamless continuation path for Amazon Monitron users, helping organizations protect their existing condition monitoring investments while advancing to the next generation of AI-driven predictive maintenance.

Amazon Monitron migration to Treon Flow

Built on core Amazon Monitron technologies adopted in 2025, Treon Flow provides an easy migration path, discounted subscriptions, and enhanced predictive maintenance capabilities while preserving the maintenance experience, processes, and ways of working that Amazon Monitron users already know and trust.

As industrial companies increasingly seek to reduce downtime, improve asset reliability, and operate larger fleets more efficiently, Treon Flow delivers a powerful AI-driven predictive maintenance solution optimized for material handling and balance-of-plant assets. At the same time, it retains the simplicity and ease of use that helped make Amazon Monitron one of the industry's most widely deployed condition monitoring platforms for material handling environments.

"Amazon Monitron helped many organizations take their first steps toward scalable predictive maintenance," said Tom Nordman, SVP Marketing and Sales at Treon. "We want those customers to continue building on that success. That's why we are offering an easy migration path and discounted Treon Flow subscriptions, minimizing both cost and interruption. Our goal is to provide a modern, agile, and continuously evolving home for maintenance operations for years to come."

Treon Flow and the Amazon Monitron Continuation Path will be showcased at PACK EXPO International in October 18-21, 2026, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Visitors will be able to see Treon Flow in action and learn about the seamless migration path to AI-driven predictive maintenance. Treon's booth is S-3196.

Amazon Monitron vs. Treon Flow

Amazon Monitron was launched in 2020 to detect abnormal behavior in industrial machinery and enable predictive maintenance. The platform helped Amazon reduce unplanned downtime at its fulfilment centers by nearly 70%. Within its first 18 months of operation, Amazon Monitron helped fulfilment centers avoid approximately 7,300 confirmed equipment issues across 88 sites worldwide, contributing to more timely customer deliveries.

Since adopting the core Amazon Monitron technologies, Treon has developed Treon Flow into a comprehensive AI-driven predictive maintenance solution purpose-built for large asset fleets, including conveyor systems and balance-of-plant.

Treon Flow expands the Amazon Monitron with more accurate fault detection, enhanced AI analytics, visual site-wide asset health visibility, improved workflow management, more flexible reporting, and modernized usability. The result is a solution that not only preserves the simplicity that users value but also helps maintenance teams further reduce unplanned downtime, improve efficiency, and gain greater operational insight across their facilities.

About Treon

Treon is a global leader in AI-driven Smart Industry solutions, helping businesses improve productivity, operational visibility, and long-term sustainability. Its fully integrated predictive maintenance solutions combine advanced AI analytics, a mobile-first user experience, automated workflows, and wireless vibration monitoring delivered as a managed service with scalable subscription pricing. Treon operates in Finland, France, and United States, serving more than 200 customers worldwide across manufacturing, material handling, and logistics hubs. Learn more at Treon.

SOURCE Treon Inc.

Tom Nordman, SVP Sales and Marketing, Treon, +358407769983