Tremblant Cannabis by Laurentian Organic launches premium craft hashish in stores across Ontario this week

TC is one of an extremely small group of AAA craft cultivators and hash producers in Canada. Their products are famous for rich terpene flavour, one of a kind colour & texture, and best in class hash consumer experience. Co-Founder, Grower, and VP of Research and Development, Mathieu Lahaie opened his first company in 2013. Since then, he has spent over a decade perfecting cannabis production techniques, and genetic testing to bring a premium hash product to the legal market.

"Innovation is a core value at TC. We are extremely excited about the quality of products we are bringing to market," says Lahaie. "I'm proud to have some of the most talented growers in the industry on my team and I look forward to working with them to take the craft hashish experience to the next level."

TC has scaled across Canada in just over a year, and is available in Quebec, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. With their 45% thc Hash representing the fastest growing hash product in both Manitoba and Saskatchewan markets, the TC team is excited about the opportunity that awaits them in Ontario.

"Annual hash sales allude to an underrepresented product format in the concentrations category in Ontario," Brosseau notes. "As a result, there is a great opportunity for both OCS and retailers to participate in the category growth driven by client adoption & product loyalty. Our entry into the Ontario market is an important step in the company's expansion."

About Tremblant Cannabis

With over 800 years of hash history, our product is inspired by Middle Eastern traditions. Tremblant Cannabis products have been perfected over 30 years. We bring the most loved products to market by combining traditional and modern techniques to make a perfect old school hash.

website: www.tremblant-cannabis.com

Follow Tremblant Cannabis on Instagram: @tremblant.cxnnabis

SOURCE Tremblant Cannabis

For further information: [email protected]