TREES CORPORATION CLOSES ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FIVE-STORE ACQUISITION IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - April 20, 2023 – Trees Corporation (NEO: TREE) (the "Company" or "Trees"), is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously disclosed transaction with 1015712 B.C. Ltd. d/b/a Trees Cannabis ("101") for the acquisition of 5 operating stores on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

The previously announced 101 transaction was pending approval from the British Columbia Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (the "LCRB") on all five stores, the last of which has now been received, granting Trees Corporation a license to operate cannabis retail stores in the province.

Jeff Holmgren, President and CFO of Trees, stated "We are thrilled to announce this long-awaited milestone event and proud to finally tuck these 5 thriving stores under our wing along with absorption of the amazing team that have worked so hard to bring the best possible cannabis retail experience to the Island."

The closing of the 101 transaction officially solidifies Trees direct operating presence in British Columbia and will boost corporate revenues by approximately $0.5 million per month beginning in the second quarter of this year.

About Trees

Trees is a cannabis company at the intersection of community, content, and commerce. Publicly traded on the NEO Exchange, Trees offers a differentiated retail experience, that aims to educate, amplify and unlock emerging consumer segments and need states that allows Trees to uniquely engage the 360-cannabis consumer. The Company currently operates 13 Trees storefronts in Canada, including eight (8) stores in Ontario (with a 9th store scheduled to open later this month) and now five (5) stores operated in BC.

For further information: Please contact: Trees Corporation, Jeffrey Holmgren, President and Chief Financial Officer, Email: [email protected]