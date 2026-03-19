Major grocery retailers have embedded two automated procurement gates directly into their ERP environments.

The first is ESG sourcing. Deforestation-free requirements are embedded inside SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics retail ERP systems -- the same systems that generate purchase orders. Products with forest-risk commodity exposure face documentation burden, traceability requirements, and procurement friction that compounds at scale.

The second is AI-mediated procurement. AI procurement agents operating inside retail ERP environments on Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and AWS evaluate product eligibility, resolve compliance states, and execute purchase orders autonomously. Products that cannot be read by these systems do not move slower. They do not move at all.

TreeFree Core was engineered to clear both gates in a single material purchase.

"Retail grocery now operates with two structural AI gates -- ESG sourcing and AI-mediated procurement. TreeFree Core was engineered so private-label diaper converters can supply diapers that meet ESG sourcing requirements and are immediately readable by AI-driven retail procurement systems." -- Matthew Keddy, Chief Executive Officer, GreenCore Solutions Corp.

THE ESG GATE -- DEFORESTATION-FREE BY DESIGN

TreeFree Core eliminates wood fiber entirely. Its Advanced Synthetic Matrix (ASM) construction -- non-lignocellulosic, zero tree fiber, SGS France Class B tested (Registry 43777) -- carries EUDR Scope: NOT_APPLICABLE as a verified, machine-readable compliance determination. No forest-risk commodity. No due diligence obligation. No TRACES-NT requirement.

This determination is published as a Digital Proof Unit (DPU) -- a machine-verifiable, immutable compliance record queryable in real time by any downstream procurement system.

THE AI PROCUREMENT GATE -- ACM-200 ALLOW

TreeFree Core ships with AI-Orderability integrated via the AIO-TFX Rail -- Allooloo Technologies Corp.'s execution rail within the ACM-68000 AI Commerce Signal architecture. Operating across Microsoft Azure (Paris), Google Cloud (Madrid), AWS, and the Cloudflare global edge, the AIO-TFX Rail publishes deterministic product signals that retail AI procurement agents can read, evaluate, and act on automatically.

The signal retail AI procurement agents receive for TreeFree Core finished diapers is ACM-200 ALLOW -- machine-readable confirmation of autonomous procurement eligibility. One deterministic signal. No human interpretation required.

ONE CORE PURCHASE. BOTH GATES CLEARED.

TreeFree Core is drop-in compatible with existing Fameccanica, GDM, Zuiko, and Curt G. Joa diaper converting lines. No equipment modification required.

Finished diapers manufactured with TreeFree Core automatically inherit AI-Orderability. GreenCore maintains the AIO-TFX Rail infrastructure. The converter's finished product publishes machine-readable compliance and eligibility data -- including EUDR scope determination, SGS-verified performance data, and ACM-200 ALLOW procurement signal -- to the AI procurement environments their retail customers are running today. No ERP integration. No software development. No installation.

"Converters purchase a material. Their finished diapers become visible and purchasable inside the AI procurement environments their retail customers are running today. The infrastructure is already live." -- Matthew Keddy, Chief Executive Officer, GreenCore Solutions Corp.

AVAILABILITY

TreeFree Core with AI-Orderability via the AIO-TFX Rail is available immediately for private-label diaper converters across the European Union, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Mexico, Latin America, the United States, and Canada.

Jurisdiction-specific compliance signals are live across ES-ECO-10060 (Spain), EU-ECO-10060 (European Union), MX-ECO-10060 (Mexico), CR-ECO-10060 (Costa Rica), and DO-ECO-10060 (Dominican Republic) -- with additional jurisdictions activating through 2026.

ABOUT GREENCORE SOLUTIONS CORP.

GreenCore Solutions Corp. develops and provides TreeFree Core -- a zero-tree-fiber, non-lignocellulosic absorbent diaper core -- with integrated AI-Orderability to private-label diaper converters serving large-scale grocery retail. TreeFree Core is SGS France Class B tested, EUDR Scope NOT_APPLICABLE verified, and ships with full AI-Orderability via the AIO-TFX Rail. GreenCore serves converter networks and retail supply chains across Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

www.greencoresolutions.com • www.treefreecore.com

SOURCE GreenCore Solutions Corp.

Media Contact: Matthew Keddy, CEO, GreenCore Solutions Corp. (GSC), Toronto, Canada, +1 647 237 7744 (direct or WhatsApp), [email protected]