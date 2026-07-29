The company has been recognized for helping leading healthcare and life sciences organizations transform data into improved patient outcomes, safer clinical workflows, and greater molecule-to-market value realization.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Tredence, the world's leading data & AI services company, has been named a 'Leader' in AIM Research's Top AI Service Providers for Life Sciences & Healthcare PeMa Quadrant 2026. This independent analyst validation reflects Tredence's rapid market expansion and category-defining ability to build and scale agentic systems across healthcare and life sciences enterprises. These capabilities span next-generation R&D and clinical innovation, autonomous enterprise operations, supply chain transformation, and patient-centric care delivery modernization.

Tredence Positioned as a ‘Leader’ in AIM Research's Top AI Service Providers for Life Sciences & Healthcare PeMa Quadrant 2026

The 2026 PeMa Quadrant rigorously evaluates technology service providers based on their market penetration and capability maturity. Tredence's leadership positioning stands out as the company continues to outpace legacy integrators. While traditional system integrators often struggle to move beyond retrospective data visualization, Tredence has set itself apart by building and shipping prebuilt operational workflows. These include automated systems for prior authorization, denials root-cause analysis (RCA), claims precheck, and transition-of-care automation, demonstrating that its technology is built for active operational execution rather than passive reporting.

Market leadership at Tredence is anchored by a hyper-specialized vertical model, uniquely combining dedicated healthcare and life sciences domain experts with world-class AI delivery professionals.

With Tredence's strategic acquisition of KMK Consulting, Tredence is seamlessly fusing KMK's deep clinical-to-commercial expertise, including real-world evidence (RWE) and market research, with its proprietary data platforms and Agentic AI accelerators. This combination allows the company to go beyond mere advisory to actively orchestrate the complete molecule-to-market lifecycle.

"Healthcare and life sciences organizations are sitting on fragmented data across clinical, claims, research, and supply chain systems, and that fragmentation is the real barrier to value based care and faster innovation," said Prashant Sareen, VP and Vertical Head, Healthcare and Life Sciences, at Tredence. "We help organizations bring that data together into a single, trusted view, then apply AI to turn it into action, whether that's predicting a patient's risk of readmission, speeding up prior authorization, or getting a drug through manufacturing and into market faster. The goal isn't another dashboard. It's a connected data foundation that lets teams move from insight to impact in weeks, not months."

Ashutosh Bisht, Head of Research & Advisory at AIM Research, said, "The healthcare and life sciences AI services market rewards providers who combine industry expertise, regulatory understanding, and scalable AI engineering. In AIM Research's 2026 PeMa assessment, Tredence emerged as one of the top leading providers. This reflects strong market presence and capability maturity. Investments in healthcare-specific IP, the KMK Consulting acquisition, and specialized AI talent show a clear strategy. Tredence is built for end-to-end transformation, from clinical research to compliant AI operations. That breadth positions Tredence well for enterprises seeking partners who balance innovation with regulatory rigor."

To learn more about how Tredence is driving commercial and clinical intelligence through agentic workflows, visit the Tredence website or download a complimentary copy of the AIM Research PeMa Quadrant report.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global AI and data science solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI, the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages deep domain expertise, advanced data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. The company has 4,500+ employees across the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, Riyadh, Dubai, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, serving top brands in Retail, CPG, Telecom, Healthcare, Life Sciences Travel, and Industrials. For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About AIM Research

AIM Research is a leading independent analyst firm providing rigorous, data-driven research and advisory services on artificial intelligence, analytics, and data engineering. The PeMa (Penetration and Maturity) Quadrant evaluates technology service providers through a combination of extensive empirical analysis, market data, and deep real-world advisory insight to guide enterprises in their strategic vendor selection processes. For more information, visit www.aimresearch.co.

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