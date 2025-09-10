Treasury Revolution Sparks 150% Stock Surges as Corporate Bitcoin Holdings Hit $113 Billion

Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Corporate treasury companies surge an average of 150% within 24 hours of announcing crypto adoption strategies, according to a 2025 Animoca Brands report[1], as digital asset treasuries amass $113 billion in Bitcoin stockpiles through September 2025[2]. The explosive momentum reflects a fundamental shift from traditional cash reserves to strategic cryptocurrency accumulation, with Crypto.com reporting over 90 public companies now holding Bitcoin on their balance sheets[3] as corporate America embraces digital assets as inflation hedges and growth catalysts. This treasury transformation is helping to position companies embracing it, including CEA Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNC), Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA), Metaplanet Inc. (OTCQX: MTPLF), The Smarter Web Company PLC (OTCQB: TSWCF), and Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR).

Institutional demand accelerates as BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF attracted $289.8 million in fresh inflows on September 4 alone[4], while Strategy's treasury model has delivered 257% returns by aggressively accumulating over 582,000 BTC worth $62 billion[5]. The convergence of regulatory clarity, ETF accessibility, and corporate adoption creates unprecedented supply-demand dynamics, with analysts projecting continued institutional accumulation as pension funds and sovereign wealth entities prepare their own digital asset allocations, thus rewarding companies that establish strategic positions before the broader institutional wave arrives.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ: BNC) recently strengthened its institutional foundation through the appointment of Dr. Russell Read, Ph.D., CFA, as a non-executive board member, further cementing its transformation into a premier BNB treasury operation. Dr. Read's extensive background managing capital at CalPERS, Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation, and Gulf Investment Corporation—where he oversaw hundreds of billions across global markets—brings heavyweight institutional expertise to the Colorado-based firm's aggressive BNB accumulation strategy.

This leadership enhancement coincides with CEA Industries' rapid expansion of its BNB position, which has grown to 388,888 tokens worth approximately $330 million. The company maintains its ambitious goal of securing 1% of BNB's total circulating supply by early 2026, representing a concentrated bet on the world's most actively used blockchain network for daily transactions.

"Since the announcement of their BNB Treasury, CEA Industries has swiftly established itself as a global leader in digital asset treasury management," said Dr. Read. "I look forward to working with David [Namdar, CEO of CEA Industries (BNC)] and the Board to further strengthen governance, expand institutional engagement, and position CEA Industries for long-term success."

BNC's strategic approach centers entirely on BNB's foundational role within the most utilized blockchain ecosystem for everyday transactions and decentralized finance operations. Instead of diversifying across multiple digital assets, the company has committed exclusively to BNB's ecosystem potential, believing this focused strategy maximizes exposure to network effects while enabling direct participation in on-chain yield opportunities.

This concentrated approach emerged from a transformative private placement of $500 million that completely restructured the company from its previous operations into a pure-play BNB treasury vehicle. The funding round drew over 140 institutional and crypto-native investors, including Pantera Capital, Arche Capital, ExodusPoint Capital Management, and Blockchain.com, with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acting as exclusive placement agent and lead financial advisor.

BNB's attraction lies in its distinctive blend of utility and deflationary mechanics. The token powers millions of daily transactions while delivering staking rewards and benefiting from quarterly supply burns through automated reduction mechanisms. Unlike speculative digital assets, BNB demonstrates consistent economic utility across trading infrastructure, payment networks, and decentralized application environments.

CEA Industries' leadership team merges profound crypto expertise with traditional finance experience. CEO David Namdar previously co-founded Galaxy Digital and helped develop institutional crypto trading infrastructure. Dr. Read's addition provides sovereign wealth fund management expertise spanning decades and multiple regions. Hans Thomas of 10X Capital oversees treasury operations, contributing public company and capital markets knowledge to the BNB accumulation framework.

The company fills a critical market void for U.S. investors lacking direct BNB access through traditional brokerage platforms. BNC delivers regulated market exposure to BNB's performance without requiring cryptocurrency wallets, exchange registrations, or technical blockchain expertise. Investors gain BNB ecosystem exposure through conventional equity ownership in a NASDAQ-listed entity.

Current market dynamics favor BNC's strategy, with BNB recently approaching $900 price levels[6] while the broader BNB Chain ecosystem maintains over $120 billion in total market capitalization[7]. Should warrant exercises reach their maximum potential of $750 million in additional capital, CEA Industries could accumulate BNB holdings exceeding $1.25 billion in aggregate value.

BNC represents a strategic wager on blockchain infrastructure adoption within traditional financial systems. For investors seeking regulated exposure to cryptocurrency markets without direct digital asset ownership, CEA Industries provides institutional-grade access to one of the most actively utilized blockchain networks in global finance.

Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA) has made a significant strategic investment with its subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings Inc. committing up to $30 million to Metaplanet Inc.'s (OTCQX: MTPLF), international equity financing, marking Nakamoto's largest single investment to date and its first in an Asian public company with a Bitcoin treasury strategy.

The investment in Japan's first and leading Bitcoin treasury company is expected to be funded on September 16, 2025, with proceeds allocated primarily to Bitcoin purchases. This transaction reinforces KindlyMD's position as both a healthcare services provider and Bitcoin treasury vehicle following its August 2025 merger with Nakamoto Holdings Inc.

"Metaplanet has established itself as a leader in Japan's Bitcoin landscape through its commitment to advancing financial innovation and driving the global adoption of Bitcoin," said David Bailey, Chairman and CEO of KindlyMD. "By positioning Bitcoin as the cornerstone of its financial approach, Metaplanet has become one of Japan's leading public companies and a global leader in corporate Bitcoin strategies. We are proud to support their mission and believe this investment will further strengthen the global network of companies placing Bitcoin at the center of institutional finance."

Metaplanet continues to pioneer Japan's Bitcoin-backed fixed income market with shareholders recently authorizing two classes of perpetual preferred shares designed to optimize long-term Bitcoin accumulation. The strategic partnership unites KindlyMD's healthcare expertise with Nakamoto's vision of integrating Bitcoin into global capital markets, creating a diversified entity focused on both healthcare innovation and Bitcoin treasury management.

The Smarter Web Company PLC (OTCQB: TSWCF) has purchased an additional 30 Bitcoin at an average price of £83,404.85 per Bitcoin ($112,846 per Bitcoin), bringing total holdings to 2,470 Bitcoin as part of "The 10 Year Plan" ongoing treasury policy. The London-based company has achieved an impressive Year-to-Date BTC Yield of 56,796% on its treasury and a 30 Day BTC Yield of 18%, with total Bitcoin purchases now valued at £203,580,051. The web design and development company has adopted Bitcoin as a core component of its financial strategy while maintaining approximately £400,000 in net cash available for future Bitcoin deployment.

The company's board considers Bitcoin to be a strategic store of value and growth vehicle for reserves, though they acknowledge the high-risk nature and volatility associated with cryptocurrency investments. The Smarter Web Company continues to explore opportunities through organic growth and corporate acquisitions while integrating its Bitcoin Treasury Policy into its overall business strategy.

With Bitcoin forming what the company believes is a core part of the future global financial system, the firm maintains transparency with investors regarding both the opportunities and risks associated with its substantial cryptocurrency holdings.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) has produced 241 BTC in August while maintaining 1,414 BTC in treasury holdings after selling 42 BTC as part of regular treasury management processes, with the company's Black Pearl Phase I facility accounting for approximately 39% of total Bitcoin production.

The industrial-scale Bitcoin mining operation deployed 115,000 mining rigs generating 23.0 EH/s of operating hashrate at 17.3 J/TH fleet efficiency, positioning the company as a significant Bitcoin accumulator through mining operations. Cipher continues scaling production with Black Pearl Phase I expected to reach approximately 10 EH/s by the end of the third quarter, bringing total self-mining hashrate to approximately 23.5 EH/s.

The company focuses on developing and operating industrial-scale data centers for Bitcoin mining and HPC hosting, aiming to be a market leader in innovation and a hosting partner to major HPC companies. With Black Pearl Phase I steadily ramping production as new rigs continue delivery, Cipher maintains its dual strategy of Bitcoin accumulation through mining operations while building infrastructure capabilities for the expanding digital asset ecosystem.

The company's treasury management approach balances Bitcoin retention with operational cash flow needs, positioning Cipher as both a Bitcoin miner and strategic holder of the digital asset.

