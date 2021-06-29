Treasury Metals Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

TSX: TML OTCQX: TSRMF

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Treasury Metals Inc. (TSX: TML) (OTCQX: TSRMF) ("Treasury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders have approved all items of business brought before them at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

A total of 73,838,381 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented at the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

(i) to fix the number of members of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to be elected at eight (8) and thereafter empowering the Board to determine from time to time the number of directors within the minimum and maximum numbers provided for in the Articles of the Company; (ii) election of all management nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company; (iii) appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration; (iv) the renewal of the Shareholder Rights Plan; (v) the new equity incentive plan of the Company.

The eight nominees proposed by management were elected by shareholders, with the detailed results for the election of directors of the management proxy votes received, including those at the meeting, were as follows:

Name Shares Voted For (#) Shares Voted For (%) Shares Withheld (#) Shares Withheld (%) William Fisher 72,642,679 99.76% 174,793 0.24% Frazer Bourchier 72,628,554 99.74% 188,918 0.26% Marc Henderson 71,380,297 98.03% 1,437,175 1.97% Christophe Vereecke 71,356,053 97.99% 1,461,419 2.01% David Whittle 69,937,550 96.05% 2,879,922 3.96% Daniel Wilton 69,966,398 96.09% 2,851,74 3.92% Flora Wood 72,630,200 99.74% 187,272 0.26% Jeremy Wyeth 69,942,638 96.05% 2,874,834 3.95%

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting are filed on SEDAR.

About Treasury Metals Inc.

Treasury Metals Inc. is a gold focused company with assets in Canada. Treasury's Goliath Gold Complex ("GGC"), which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller projects, is located in Northwestern Ontario. The GGC projects benefit substantially from excellent access to the Trans-Canada Highway, related power and rail infrastructure, and close proximity to several communities including Dryden, Ontario. The Company also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Lara Polymetallic Project, Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock.

To view further details about Treasury, please visit the Company's website at www.treasurymetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Treasury disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for precious metals; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for gold and base metals; gold price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits may be derived therefrom and accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Treasury Metals Inc.

For further information: Email: [email protected]; Jeremy Wyeth, President and CEO, T: +1 416 214 4654; Orin Baranowsky, CFO, T: +1 416 214 4654, Email: [email protected], Twitter @TreasuryMetals

