Travellers Get 3 Gifts for Rocky Mountaineer's 30th Anniversary

Up to $800 in added value on 2020 bookings

VANCOUVER, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Rocky Mountaineer, is kicking off its 30th Anniversary with a month-long promotion. Now through February 7, 2020, guests will receive free perks with the 30th Anniversary Promotion to enhance rail journeys and join the celebrations.

The 30th Anniversary Promotion offers travelers who book rail packages of eight days or more up to three free perks, including: one additional hotel night, one airport transfer, and one dinner, worth up to $800 CAD in added value, per couple. With the extra hotel night, there's no better time for guests to extend their stay and explore more of Western Canada.

One of the packages eligible for this offer is the First Passage to the West at Leisure, where two days onboard Rocky Mountaineer are combined with overnight stays in Lake Louise, Banff and Calgary. Guests will experience breathtaking service, nature's wonder, and gourmet dishes as they weave through majestic mountains and turquoise lakes, and gaze through the glass-domed windows.

The 30th Anniversary Promotion is available on qualifying 2020 packages of eight days or more. The offer must be requested at the time of booking and has no cash value and other restrictions may apply. Go to https://www.rockymountaineer.com/promotions/30th-anniversary for full terms and conditions.

For more information on booking a journey, please contact Rocky Mountaineer at 1-877-460-3200 or www.rockymountaineer.com; or contact a travel agent. For the latest news, follow on Twitter or Instagram, tune into YouTube, and connect on Facebook.

About Rocky Mountaineer

In 2020, Rocky Mountaineer is celebrating 30 years of being a leading travel experience in Canada. The family-owned company offers premium train experiences between Vancouver and the Canadian Rocky Mountains, showcasing the best scenery Canada has to offer. Rocky Mountaineer is an exclusive travel experience that offers unparalleled journeys in its spacious glass-domed train coaches thanks to the pristine scenery, local gourmet cuisine, and attentive service. Since it was founded in 1990, Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed more than two million guests and become the largest privately-owned premium tourist train in the world.

Access to Rocky Mountaineer's photo library is available upon request.

SOURCE Rocky Mountaineer

For further information: Media Contacts: Tara Narain, Communications Manager, Rocky Mountaineer, 604-606-8484, [email protected]

Related Links

www.rockymountaineer.com

