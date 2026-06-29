Travel Intentions Remain Strong in Canada Despite Safety Concerns, According to Redion's Holiday Barometer 2026

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Redion (formerly Europ Assistance) has released Canadian insights from its 2026 Holiday Barometer, revealing that Canadians' desire to travel remains resilient despite growing concerns around global security and economic uncertainty.

Rob Iafrate, CEO, Head of Branch Canada for Redion shares "Canadian travelers continue to demonstrate a strong desire to explore, even in a more complex and uncertain global environment. What is changing is how they travel -- with greater emphasis on safety, flexibility, and trusted support throughout their journey."

Canadian Travel Trends Point to Resilience, Caution and Changing Expectations

Canadian travel intent remains strong heading into summer 2026, with 66% of Canadians planning to travel. While that figure is down slightly from 72% in 2025, it still reflects a healthy appetite for leisure travel and suggests that demand remains resilient, even as consumers become more measured in how they plan and book their trips. This stands in contrast to the U.S., where travel intent has continued to rise, underscoring a somewhat more cautious Canadian outlook.

Travel is also firmly embedded in Canadians' annual routines. More than four in five Canadians travel for leisure at least once a year, only slightly below the European average. This consistency reinforces the enduring importance of the category and supports continued demand for travel-related services, assistance, and insurance offerings.

At the same time, safety has become a more prominent factor in destination choice. Across North America, 32% of travelers now cite safety as a key consideration, and a growing number are also identifying safety and security concerns as reasons not to travel at all. For providers in the travel ecosystem, this shift highlights an important opportunity to lead with reassurance, flexibility, and trusted support as part of the overall value proposition.

Another notable trend is the continued shift toward domestic travel. Canadians are increasingly choosing destinations closer to home, reflecting a broader global pattern even as international travel remains the aspirational preference for many.

This suggests that domestic demand is likely to remain strong while international travel recovery continues more cautiously.

Technology adoption is also evolving at a distinct pace in Canada. Just 19% of Canadians report using AI tools for travel planning or booking, placing the country at a lower adoption rate globally. Much of this hesitation appears to be driven by a continued preference for human interaction, along with concerns about reliability and trust. As a result, hybrid models, combining digital convenience with human guidance are likely to remain especially important in the Canadian market.

Despite ongoing uncertainty, the budget outlook for travel remains positive. Globally, travelers are more likely to increase their travel budgets than reduce them in 2026. That dynamic suggests that even if overall trip volume softens somewhat, spending per traveler may continue to rise, creating opportunities for higher-value offerings and more comprehensive travel support.

Together, these broader shifts are reinforced by several specific findings from the Canadian data, particularly around safety considerations and the continued importance of trust and human support in the travel experience.

32% cite safety as a key factor in destination choice

Preference for human interaction

Concerns around reliability and trust

Context: Travel in an Uncertain Global Environment

The study was conducted against a backdrop of geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty, both of which are increasingly shaping how people travel. These pressures are influencing destination choices, shortening planning cycles, and increasing the desire for rest, relaxation, and escapism. Even so, the findings suggest that travel continues to hold an important place in Canadians' priorities, with decisions now being shaped more deliberately by risk, value, and peace of mind.

Study Methodology

The 2026 Holiday Barometer was conducted across 26 countries using representative samples in each market. In Canada, the study included 1,000 respondents aged 18 and older, with fieldwork carried out between February 27, 2026, and April 7, 2026.

SOURCE Redion

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