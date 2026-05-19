TranXact Capital Rebrands as DKG TranXact, Unveils Product Roadmap for Institutional Trading Operations

Toronto-based firm outlines five development areas and six role-based workflow views for financial institutions

TORONTO, May. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - DKG Advisory's DKG TranXact today announced its launch as the next evolution of TranXact Capital, introducing a company identity and focused roadmap for modernizing trading and operational workflows across financial institutions.

Formerly known as TranXact Capital, the company is now operating as DKG TranXact to reflect the combination of its original trade lifecycle technology vision with DKG's broader focus on financial services strategy, execution, and institutional transformation. The company is building for banks, asset managers, trading desks, and operations teams that rely on spreadsheets, email chains, fragmented reports, and disconnected systems to manage workflows.

DKG TranXact's roadmap is organized around five development areas: exception management, reporting automation, role-based dashboards, workflow intelligence, and AI-assisted controls. The company's platform design maps six role-based workflow views across front office, middle office, back office, compliance, operations leadership, and administrative oversight. Its build is guided by three priorities: visibility, escalation, and control.

The company is designing around four recurring workflow challenges observed in institutional environments: delayed issue escalation, manual data handling, limited cross-team visibility, and inconsistent reporting standards. By grounding its roadmap in these operational patterns, DKG TranXact aims to build software that is practical for daily users rather than disconnected from how financial teams actually work.

Karthik Ganapathiraju will serve as Founder and Chief Executive Officer, leading company vision, product direction, and market strategy. Daniel Golverk will serve as Co-Founder and President, overseeing growth, partnerships, and client development. Ishreet Bhullar has been appointed Chief Technology Officer, leading technology architecture and platform development.

"Financial institutions are still managing critical workflows through processes that were not designed for the speed and complexity of today's market," said Ganapathiraju. "Our goal is to build practical technology that helps teams identify problems earlier, reduce repetitive work, and operate with more confidence."

The company is also exploring advisory-led partnerships with financial institutions to assess workflow gaps, design modernization plans, and test technology solutions before larger implementation. The initial TranXact platform is expected to be up and running shortly, with future updates and company information available at dkgtranxact.com.

For more information or early partnership inquiries, contact [email protected].

About DKG TranXact

DKG TranXact is a Toronto-based financial technology and advisory company focused on modernizing trading and operational workflows for financial institutions.

SOURCE DKG Advisory

Media Contact: DKG TranXact, [email protected]