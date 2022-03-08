MONTRÉAL, QC, March 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Transport Canada

Ensuring the safety and security of passengers and crew on a flight is a top priority for Transport Canada. Civil aviation regulations and requirements must be respected, and anyone who does not comply is subject to serious penalties.

In response to allegations of unacceptable behaviour reported to Transport Canada involving a flight from Montréal to Cancun on December 30, 2021, the department quickly launched an investigation.

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, announced today that Transport Canada has issued a series of penalties to passengers who were not fully vaccinated when they boarded their flight. To date, six passengers have received penalties, which could reach a maximum of $5,000 each.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is expected that more penalties will be issued in the coming days and weeks.

Since January 4, 2022, Transport Canada has been conducting an investigation to determine whether the Aeronautics Act, regulations or requirements pertaining to aviation safety and security were contravened during that flight. If non-–compliance is identified, Transport Canada will ensure that all appropriate enforcement actions are taken. Specifically, the department has been reviewing compliance with the Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID–19, No. 50, the Canadian Aviation Regulations and the Aeronautics Act.

"Certain behaviours reported in connection with the flight on December 30, 2021, are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. This is why Transport Canada took immediate action. Aviation rules must be respected by everyone, for the sake of everyone's safety. Transport Canada will continue to investigate and issue all necessary penalties."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

The December 30, 2021 , flight from Montréal to Cancun that Transport Canada is investigating carried a total of 154 passengers.

, flight from Montréal to that Transport Canada is investigating carried a total of 154 passengers. Under the applicable Interim Order Respecting Certain Requirements for Civil Aviation Due to COVID-19, all passengers must be fully vaccinated to board a flight departing from Canada .

all passengers must be fully vaccinated to board a flight departing from . All passengers aboard a flight are subject to all civil aviation regulations and requirements. A passenger can receive more than one penalty if they have contravened more than one of the regulations and requirements in force.

Since the beginning of the COVID-–19 outbreak, the Government of Canada , public health authorities and the Canadian aviation industry, including operators, airports and unions, have worked together to implement measures to reduce the spread of the virus and protect travellers.

