Transport Canada Extends Approvals for De Havilland Canada Dash 8 Simplified Package Freighters

Dash 8 SPF conversions will continue to support airlift of freight in response to COVID-19

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") announced today that Transport Canada has confirmed the extension of approvals that permit the conversion of Dash 8 Series aircraft into Simplified Package Freighters (SPF) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The approvals which now extend to July 31, 2021, will allow for continued flexibility in the transportation of goods in the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is an ongoing, fundamental need for the transport of humanitarian aid and cargo; air cargo services therefore continue to be vital for the economy, financial stability of aircraft operators, and for fighting COVID-19," said Amod Kelkar, Vice President, Customer Services and Support, De Havilland Canada. "We are therefore delighted that Transport Canada has confirmed an extension to the approvals for our Dash 8 Series Simplified Package Freighters.

"Our teams have issued the revised Aircraft Flight Manual supplements to customers who bought this solution and we are working to convert the SPF modifications to permanent Service Bulletins based on the need and the regulatory allowances. Our goal is to stay in close contact with our customers to ensure that their requirements are met during this challenging time and we will provide more updates as we progress further," added Mr. Kelkar.

De Havilland Canada's Service Bulletins allow Dash 8-100/200, Dash 8-300 and Dash 8-400 aircraft to be quickly converted into Simplified Package Freighters by the removal of seats and seat track covers in the passenger cabins. The converted Dash 8-100/200, Dash 8-300 and Dash 8-400 aircraft provide total potential cargo capacities of up to 6,500 lb, up to 9,625 lb and up to 17,960 lb respectively.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes support to the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft, as well as production and sales of the Dash 8-400 aircraft. With its low carbon footprint and operating costs, industry-leading passenger experience and jet-like performance, the Dash 8-400 aircraft, which seats up to 90 passengers, is the environmentally responsible choice for operators seeking optimal performance on regional routes. https://dehavilland.com

De Havilland, Dash 8, Dash 8-100/200/300 and Dash 8-400 are trademarks of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited.

