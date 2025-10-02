TransPod, Algoma Steel, and Supreme Steel Partner to Build Canada's First Ultra-High-Speed TransPod Line Between Calgary and Edmonton

Partnership advances construction of the TransPod system, anchors Canadian steel production in a nation-building project, and positions Alberta as a leader in transformational infrastructure

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - TransPod , the Canadian company developing the world's leading ultra-high-speed ground transportation through its TransPod Line infrastructure system and FluxJet vehicle, today announced a strategic collaboration with Algoma Steel and Supreme Steel to advance the Edmonton–Calgary Tube Transportation Project Test Track . The project has been designated by the Government of Alberta as one of the province's Major Projects — large-scale infrastructure developments expected to create jobs, attract investment, and strengthen long-term competitiveness.

TransPod steel partnership (CNW Group/TransPod Inc)

Details of the strategic collaboration

The FluxJet is TransPod's all-electric vehicle designed to travel at more than 1,000 km/h on the TransPod Line, a network system with stations in major cities and high-frequency departures to make travel fast, affordable, and safe. This strategic collaboration with Algoma Steel and Supreme Steel secures the materials and manufacturing capacity required to transform how Canadian businesses, workers, and communities move and collaborate.

With Algoma's ongoing transformation to electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking, the company will be positioned to supply low-carbon intensity steel for the project. This strengthens the sustainability profile of the TransPod development, aligning the project with Canada's climate objectives and further enhancing its appeal as a next-generation transportation system that combines innovation with responsible, low-emission supply chains.

Under this framework:

Algoma Steel may supply 1.5–2 million tonnes of Canadian-made steel over the course of construction.

Supreme Steel will manufacture the precision steel guideways that will carry FluxJet vehicles.

Impact on Canada's steel sector

The collaboration will:

Create long-term domestic demand for 1.5–2 million tonnes of Canadian-made steel

Reduce reliance on volatile U.S. export markets and tariffs

Build advanced Canadian expertise in precision manufacturing for large-scale infrastructure

Benefits for Alberta

During construction, the Edmonton–Calgary TransPod Line is expected to:

Create up to 140,000 jobs in Alberta

Contribute approximately $19.2 billion CAD to the region's GDP

Once operational, it will:

Offer passenger fares about 44% lower than current air travel along the same corridor

Cut CO? emissions by 636,000 tonnes per year

Quotes

"Canadian industry is ready to deliver the future of transportation. Together with Algoma and Supreme Steel, we can generate jobs, strengthen supply chains, and position Alberta as a hub of productivity." — Sebastien Gendron, co-founder and CEO, TransPod

"Supreme Steel is proud to play a key role in manufacturing the guideways for TransPod and transforming transportation in Alberta. This is a nation-building initiative that will leave a legacy of skills and infrastructure for the country." — John Leder, CEO, Supreme Steel

"By supporting this transformation project, this partnership effectively secures long-term demand in Canada, reduces our reliance on exports, and ensures the strength of our steel sector for decades to come." — Michael Garcia, CEO, Algoma Steel.

Project status

Preliminary work has already been completed. While progress is paused pending the Government of Alberta's transportation master plan, expected later in 2025, TransPod and its partners are fully prepared to resume development as soon as the Province releases its strategy.

National context

This partnership reflects Canada's renewed federal commitment to bold, nation-building infrastructure projects. By anchoring steel production and advanced manufacturing in the development of the TransPod Line, the project aligns with federal priorities to boost productivity, create jobs, and strengthen national competitiveness.

Project timeline

The Edmonton–Calgary TransPod Line is ready to continue advancing toward key milestones once provincial approval is granted.

Construction permits, environmental approvals, and land acquisition

Test track construction, high-speed testing, and certification

Construction of the full inter-city line

First passenger service

About TransPod

TransPod's goal is to disrupt and redefine commercial transportation between major cities in developed and emerging markets. The startup was founded in 2015 to build the world's leading tube-transportation system (the TransPod Line) to connect people, cities, and businesses with high-speed transportation that is affordable and environmentally sustainable. TransPod Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Learn more at www.transpod.com .

About Algoma Steel

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a producer of hot and cold rolled steel products, including sheet and plate. Driven by a purpose to build better lives and a greener future, Algoma is positioned to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions to applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in North America and is the only producer of discrete plate products in Canada.

Algoma is on a transformation journey, having modernized its plate mill and adopting electric arc technology that builds on the strong principles of recycling and environmental stewardship to significantly lower carbon emissions. Today, Algoma is investing in its people and processes, working safely, as a team to become one of North America's leading producers of green steel.

As a founding industry in their community, Algoma is drawing on the best of its rich steelmaking tradition to deliver greater value, offering North America the comfort of a secure steel supply and a sustainable future.

About Supreme Steel

With over 50 years of operation, Supreme Steel is a privately held leader in complex structural steel fabrication and installation, serving projects across Western Canada and the American Northwest. From Vancouver's Port Mann Bridge to Calgary's Bow Tower, Supreme delivers innovative, on-time solutions with the care and craftsmanship that have defined the company for over five decades.

SOURCE TransPod Inc

Media Contact: TransPod, Dianna Lai Read, [email protected]; Algoma Steel, Laura Devoni, [email protected]; Supreme Steel, David Fritz, President, [email protected]