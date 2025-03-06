Transforming Sales: 6D Technologies Empowers Filipino Mobile Services Provider Smart

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- 6D Technologies announces the successful deployment of Ventas, its advanced Sales & Distribution solution, for Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), the wireless unit of PLDT Inc. (PLDT), the Philippines' largest integrated telco. This implementation optimizes the supply chain, vendor purchases, and channel distribution, ensuring efficiency and scalability.

Empowering Sales Transformation: 6D Technologies Fuels Growth for Smart, the Leading Filipino Mobile Provider

Ventas modernizes Smart's legacy system with advanced automation, reducing sales costs, accelerating time-to-market, and streamlining operations. Key components include Sales Partner Management, Order Management, Logistics Tracking, Advanced Commissions Management, and Sell-Through Capabilities.

Gilbert Gaw, FVP Head of IT for PLDT and Smart, said: "Our collaboration with 6D Technologies is vital to our Sales and Distribution transformation. Their seamless execution and innovation have enabled us to begin migrating partners from legacy systems to Ventas, with completion targeted early this year. This transition will enhance efficiency, accelerate time-to-market, and position us for future growth, reinforcing our commitment to agility, innovation, and excellence."

Howard Atienza, IT AVP for Application Delivery of PLDT and Smart, added: "Transforming our legacy trade systems to an all-in-one modern system was a big task and we are happy to work hand-in-hand with 6D Technologies in this initiative. Our Sales and Key-Account partners will greatly benefit from the automation and modernized tools that this new system brings.

Manish Arora, Executive Director and Chief Revenue Officer of 6D Technologies, stated, ''The 'Digital-First' partnership between Smart and 6D Technologies leverages intelligent technology to drive innovation and growth. Ventas enhances operational excellence by optimizing supply chains, improving distribution, and increasing business visibility. We remain committed to helping our partners unlock their full potential.''

Kunal Nidhi, Vice President Sales of 6D Technologies added, "We are thrilled to see the successful deployment of Ventas, our Sales & Distribution solution, a testament to our commitment to empowering businesses with Smart PLDT.

About Smart:

Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PLDT, the Philippines' largest integrated telco. Covering 97% of the population, Smart delivers 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G services, providing mobile connectivity, high-speed internet, and digital access to support the country's growing digital economy and enhance customer experience.

About 6D Technologies:

6D Technologies is a global leader in telecom, digital transformation, and sales & distribution solutions. It empowers businesses with innovative, tailor-made solutions to drive operational excellence, enhance customer experiences, and foster sustainable growth in an evolving digital landscape. For more information, visit https://www.6dtechnologies.com/

