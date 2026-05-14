Transformer Table Appoints Chris Wantlin as CEO to Drive Next Phase of Global Expansion

MONTREAL, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Transformer Table, the Canadian-born leader in innovative, space-saving furniture, today announced Chris Wantlin as Chief Executive Officer marking a defining milestone as the company accelerates its transition from high-growth disruptor to globally recognized brand.

Chris Wantlin (CNW Group/Transformer Table)

A seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience, Wantlin joins Transformer Table following a distinguished career at Ashley Global Retail, where he most recently served as Chief Retail Officer. Over three decades, he led large-scale operational growth, expanded international manufacturing capabilities, and built integrated retail and supply chain strategies across North America and Asia.

"Transformer Table is redefining how people live in their spaces," said Wantlin. "The brand sits at the intersection of innovation, design, and functionality and that's a powerful place to lead from. With a strong foundation and bold ambition, we are uniquely positioned to scale globally, deepen customer engagement, and push the boundaries of what furniture can do."

Since its founding in 2016, Transformer Table has rapidly gained traction with its category-defining expandable dining tables engineered to evolve from compact everyday use to seating up to 14 guests alongside modular seating and adaptable furniture systems designed for modern, flexible living.

The company's vertically integrated model combining in-house manufacturing with a high-performing direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform has fueled its rapid growth and loyal customer base.

Now, Transformer Table is entering its next chapter: expanding into physical retail, developing flagship store concepts, and strengthening its international footprint.

"Chris brings exactly the leadership we need at this pivotal moment," said Richard Mabley, Co-founder and Vice President of Transformer Table. "He has a proven ability to scale businesses end-to-end from the factory floor to the customer experience. As our first CEO, he will help unlock new growth opportunities, sharpen our strategic focus, and elevate the brand on the global stage."

With Wantlin at the helm, Transformer Table is poised to accelerate innovation, expand its omnichannel presence, and solidify its position as a category leader in design-forward, multifunctional living.

About Transformer Table

Transformer Table is a Montreal-based furniture company specializing in multifunctional, space-saving designs. Best known for its expandable dining tables and modular furniture systems, the brand combines premium materials with innovative engineering to meet the needs of modern living. Transformer Table serves a global customer base through its e-commerce platform and is actively expanding into retail.

SOURCE Transformer Table

Media Contact and interview: Martine Lauzon, PR Manager, [email protected], 514 947-1222, www.transformertable.com