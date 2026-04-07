Transformation Counselling Announces No-Waitlist Psychological Assessments for ADHD, Autism, Mental Health, Psychoeducational and More -- Clients Can Start as Early as Tomorrow

New service provides no-waitlist psychological assessments in Ontario with rapid start times, weekend availability, direct billing to major insurers, and flexible payment plans to improve access to care.

WATERLOO, ON, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - To address the critical issue of prolonged wait times for essential psychological assessments, Transformation Counselling in Kitchener-Waterloo and Cambridge, Ontario, has launched a new service offering no-waitlist psychological assessments online and in-person. This initiative aims to provide individuals and families with rapid access to crucial diagnostic services, enabling them to gain clarity and support without unnecessary delays often experienced in traditional systems. For more information or to book a free consultation, visit transformationcounselling.com/book-an-appointment.

Addressing a Critical Need

Many individuals and families face significant challenges while waiting months or even years for psychological assessments, impacting their well-being at school, work, and in daily life. Transformation Counselling developed this service specifically to eliminate these delays, ensuring clients can quickly connect with the right clinician and begin their assessment journey with confidence. The company is committed to making mental health care accessible, efficient, and client-centered, fostering an environment where support is readily available.

"Understanding the immense challenges many face waiting months or even years for crucial assessments, Transformation Counselling developed this service to provide immediate access to care," said Tyler Ford, Executive Director. "With no waitlists, a streamlined intake process, extended hours, direct billing to major insurers, and flexible payment plans, clients can quickly connect with the right clinician and take the first step forward with confidence."

Comprehensive Assessment Services

Transformation Counselling now offers a broad range of psychological assessment services for children, adolescents, and adults, delivered by clinical psychologists. These services are designed to be client-focused and highly accessible:

ADHD Assessments: Comprehensive evaluations for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder.

Comprehensive evaluations for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. Autism Assessments: Diagnostic services for Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Diagnostic services for Autism Spectrum Disorder. Psychoeducational Assessments: Evaluations to understand learning styles, strengths, and challenges.

Evaluations to understand learning styles, strengths, and challenges. Mental Health Psychodiagnostic Assessments: Diagnostic services for various mental health conditions.

What sets this service apart is its commitment to immediate access, with start times as early as the next day. A significant improvement over typical months-long delays. Clients benefit from flexible options, including online or in-person assessments, direct billing to major insurers, and adaptable payment plans. A streamlined intake process, including free consultations, further ensures a smooth and supportive start to the assessment journey.

This new offering reinforces Transformation Counselling's dedication to improving access to vital mental health care services, empowering clients to receive timely diagnoses and begin their path to support.

Transformation Counselling is a leading mental health services provider offering accessible, evidence-based therapy and psychological assessment services across Ontario. With a focus on delivering high-quality care without waitlists, Transformation Counselling supports individuals, couples, and families through a wide range of mental health concerns, including anxiety, depression, trauma, ADHD, OCD, and relationship challenges.

The organization provides both in-person and secure online services, making care flexible and convenient for clients across the province. In addition to therapy, Transformation Counselling offers comprehensive psychological assessments, including ADHD, autism, psychoeducational, and psychodiagnostic evaluations, with timely turnaround and personalized recommendations.

Transformation Counselling is committed to reducing barriers to care through direct billing to major insurance providers, extended hours seven days a week, and free initial consultations to help clients find the right fit. By combining clinical expertise with a client-centered approach, the organization aims to empower individuals with clarity, support, and practical tools to improve their mental health and overall well-being.

For more information, visit https://transformationcounselling.com/

SOURCE Transformation Counselling

Tyler Ford, Executive Director, [email protected], 519-954-4900