TransAlta Responds to Continued Energy-Only Market in Alberta

CALGARY, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta" or the "Company") (TSX: TA; NYSE: TAC) today commented on the Government of Alberta's announcement that the energy-only market framework in Alberta will be maintained.

The promise by the Government of Alberta to deliver a decision on market structure within 90 days was fulfilled, thereby reducing significant uncertainty for TransAlta in assessing investment decisions in the Alberta power generation market. The Company has undertaken a review of its future investment decisions on coal-to-gas conversions and repowering through hybrid investments, as well as the impacts on our hydro and wind assets, under an energy-only market. This review has confirmed that our strategy to convert the coal fleet to natural gas remains unchanged. The Company will provide more details of its strategy at its investor day to be held on September 16, 2019.

The energy-only market has been in place in Alberta since 2000. The structure provides stability and ensures a competitive framework to be able to assess investment opportunities in Alberta. TransAlta is now in a position to make key investment decisions as it transitions to gas and continues to provide affordable and clean power for Alberta consumers for decades to come. The $750 million in capital raised earlier in 2019 can now be put to work in Alberta for the benefit of investors and customers.

TransAlta is well positioned to continue on the path to become Canada's leading gas and renewables generator by 2025.

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. We provide municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers clean, affordable, energy efficient, and reliable power. Today, we are one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and we have been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. We are also proud to have achieved the Silver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

