TransAlta Renewables Declares Dividends

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX: RNW) on August 3, 2022 declared the following monthly dividends:

Dividend Per Share Record Date Payment Date $0.07833 October 14, 2022 October 31, 2022 $0.07833 November 15, 2022 November 30, 2022 $0.07833 December 15, 2022 December 30, 2022

About TransAlta Renewables Inc.:

TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, eight natural gas generation facilities, two solar facilities, one natural gas pipeline, and one battery storage project, representing an ownership interest of 2,968 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

