TransAlta Renewables Declares Dividends

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSX: RNW) on May 3, 2022 declared the following monthly dividends:

Dividend Per Share Record Date Payment Date $0.07833 July 15, 2022 July 29, 2022 $0.07833 August 15, 2022 August 31, 2022 $0.07833 September 15, 2022 September 29, 2022

About TransAlta Renewables Inc.

TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, eight natural gas generation facilities, two solar facilities, one natural gas pipeline, and one battery storage project, representing an ownership interest of 2,968 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia. Our objectives are to (i) provide stable, consistent returns for investors through the ownership of, and investment in, highly contracted renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure assets that provide stable cash flow primarily through long-term contracts with strong counterparties; (ii) pursue and capitalize on strategic growth opportunities in the renewable and natural gas power generation and other infrastructure sectors; (iii) maintain diversity in terms of geography, generation and counterparties; and (iv) pay out 80 to 85 per cent of cash available for distribution to the shareholders of the Company on an annual basis.

For more information about TransAlta Renewables, visit its web site at transaltarenewables.com.

Note: All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

For further information: Investor Inquiries: Phone: 1-800-387-3598 in Canada and U.S., Email: [email protected]; Media Inquiries: Phone: Toll-free media number: 1-855-255-9184, Email: [email protected]