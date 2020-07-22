TransAlta Declares Dividends

CALGARY, AB, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 per common share payable on October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

The Board of Directors also declared the following quarterly dividend on its Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares for the period starting from and including June 30, 2020 up to but excluding September 30, 2020:

Preferred Shares TSX Stock Symbol Dividend Rate Dividend Per Share Record Date Payment Date Series A TA.PR.D 2.709% $0.16931 September 1, 2020 September 30, 2020 Series B* TA.PR.E 2.2850% $0.14359 September 1, 2020 September 30, 2020 Series C TA.PR.F 4.027% $0.25169 September 1, 2020 September 30, 2020 Series E TA.PR.H 5.194% $0.32463 September 1, 2020 September 30, 2020 Series G TA.PR.J 4.988% $0.31175 September 1, 2020 September 30, 2020

*Please note the quarterly floating rate on the Series B Preferred Shares will be reset every quarter.

All currency is expressed in Canadian dollars except where noted. When the dividend payment date falls on a weekend or holiday, the payment is made the following business day.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and has been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. TransAlta is proud to have achieved the Silver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

