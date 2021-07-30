Trans Mountain selects Latium Technologies to provide asset integrity solutions through Job Site Insights® Suite of Products

NISKU, AB, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Latium Technologies is thrilled to announce the renewal of their contract with Trans Mountain Pipeline Corporation.

Trans Mountain has selected Job Site Insights®, Powered by Yonder suite of digital applications to provide asset integrity solutions on their 1,150 kilometer expansion project spanning between Alberta and British Columbia. This technology will be deployed to mitigate on-site risks and provide real-time intelligence to security and safety personnel, allowing for data-driven decision making and immediate response capability.

"We are beyond excited to be a part of this incredible project and see our JSI® technology be so readily embraced by the energy sector," said Latium Technologies CEO, Mark Bryant.

"Trans Mountain's pipeline experience is second to none," said Tony Pecorilli, Latium Technologies President. "Having them trust our technology continues to prove our applications are getting the job done, helping our partners reduce costs, mitigate risks, limit rework, and improve project quality and safety."

Latium's JSI® technology is already in use by other names in the pipeline sector, including TC Energy and Enbridge USA.

About Latium Technologies

Founded in 2019, Latium has quickly become a go-to IoT solutions provider for Heavy Industry in Canada. Working with multibillion-dollar companies like Suncor, Enbridge, Trans Mountain Pipeline, TC Energy and PCL Construction, we help reduce cost, enhance logistics, bolster safety, and increase visibility using our advanced analytics platform. Learn more at latiumtech.com.

SOURCE Latium Technologies

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Buchanan Hunter, Latium Technologies, (780) 955-1088, [email protected]

Related Links

www.thelatiumgroup.com

