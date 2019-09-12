Trait Biosciences Congratulates Dr. Richard Sayre and The New Mexico Consortium on Their Publication in Scientific Reports

Trait Acquires Exclusive License to Apply These New Technologies to Cannabis, Hemp

LOS ALAMOS, N.M., Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Trait Biosciences Inc. ("Trait" or the "Company"), a biotechnology leader in the cannabis industry, today congratulated its Chief Science Officer, Dr. Richard Sayre, and a team of industry scientists on the publication of the article "Fine-tuning the Photosynthetic Light Harvesting Apparatus for Improved Photosynthetic Efficiency and Biomass Yield" (the "Article") in the September 2019 edition of Scientific Reports.

The work that led to publication of the Article was conducted by Dr. Sayre and the team at the New Mexico Consortium ("NMC") on Camelina sativa (a plant that has a dense vertical canopy architecture similar to cannabis and hemp) over a 3 year period, through a grant from Bayer Crop Sciences.

The technologies developed resulted in a 40% increase of biomass production in field trials by fine-tuning the photosynthetic light harvesting apparatus in the plant to more efficiently utilize light.

"Photosynthesis has an overall energy conversion efficiency of 4%. By optimizing a plant's light harvesting efficiency, we are approaching the theoretical efficiency limit of 12% resulting in substantial crop yield improvements and shorter growing cycles," said Dr. Sayre. "These improvements will also reduce the need for supplemental light in greenhouse cultivation systems. Importantly, this breakthrough is applicable to all crops and enables a substantial gain in yield which is critical for reducing land use while maintaining crop output."

Over 14 patents and patent applications have resulted from these efforts, including PCT/US2015/041617 "Improved Carbon Fixation in Plants and Algae", PCT/US2015/060448 "Transgenic Plants with Engineering Redox Sensitive Modulation of Photosynthetic Antenna Complex Pigments and Methods of Making Same" and PCT/US19/24669 "The Enhancement of Photosynthetic Rates, Abiotic Stress Tolerance and Biomass Yield Through Expression of a C4 Plant Ferredoxin in C3 Photosynthetic Plants".

A copy of the Article is available at www.nature.com/articles/s41598-019-49545-8

Trait Acquires Exclusive License for Cannabis, Hemp and Tobacco Applications

Trait is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a patent license agreement (the "Exclusive License") to acquire the exclusive rights to the Patents for use in cannabis, hemp and tobacco plants.

Under the terms of the Exclusive License, Trait will have the exclusive right to use the technologies contemplated by the Patents for use in cannabis, hemp and tobacco plants for the lifetime of the patent underlying the applicable technology.

Peter McDonough, CEO of Trait, commented: "We offer our most genuine congratulations to Dr. Sayre and his team on the publication of the article in Scientific Reports. It is a great accomplishment." McDonough added: "We are extremely pleased to be licensing these technologies, which vastly enhance the photosynthetic yields of plants, and form one of the key strategies in our Trait Amplified technology. Trait Amplified promises to increase cannabinoid yields by more than 4x, and lower production costs in cannabis and hemp plants. What is more, these technologies lower the environmental impact of cultivating hemp and cannabis by reducing the inputs required to grow these plants."

About Trait Biosciences

With a team of internationally recognized scientists who are applying best-in-class technology and agricultural science, Trait Biosciences is an emerging biotechnology leader in the hemp and cannabis industries. Its consumer technology platforms provide breakthrough IP and science which produce enhanced cannabinoids featuring predictable onset timing, superior bioavailability, extended stability, and improved taste. Trait's patent pending technologies include a process for generating water-soluble cannabinoids that does not rely on emulsion or nanotechnology. The company's agricultural technologies increase crop yields and plant safety, including ultrahigh yield Amplified™ plants which dramatically increase a plant's natural cannabinoid productivity, and its Defence™ RNAi crop protection technology, which eliminates the need for pesticides or fungicides, providing higher quality, safer, CBD-infused nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to Trait Bioscience Inc.'s (the "Corporation") strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "promises," "will", "expect", "continue", "assess", "anticipate" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions; including material estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as at the date of this press release in light of each of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

Any forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although management of the Corporation believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Thomas Walek

Peaks Strategies

Twalek@PeaksStrategies.com

+917-353-7575

SOURCE Trait Biosciences Inc.

