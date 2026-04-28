Trailhead Biosystems Expands iPSC Derived Cell Portfolio with TrailBio® Endothelial Cells

iPSC-derived endothelial cells support vascular biology, drug discovery and toxicity studies

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Trailhead Biosystems, Inc. (TrailBio.com), a biotechnology company advancing human cell innovation, announces the commercial launch of TrailBio® Endothelial Cells, a functionally validated iPSC-derived model of the human vascular endothelium.

View PDF TrailBio® Endothelial Cells Product Data Sheet

TrailBio® Endothelial Cells are differentiated from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) using Trailhead's proprietary High‑Dimensional Design‑of‑Experiments (HD‑DoE®) platform, delivering a consistent and scalable endothelial cell product. Unlike donor‑derived primary endothelial cells, TrailBio® Endothelial Cells provide a uniform starting material that reduces experimental variability and supports reproducible results in research applications.

TrailBio® Endothelial Cells express key endothelial markers including CD31, CD144 and von Willebrand Factor, with greater than 90% purity. These endothelial cells are functionally validated across multiple in vitro assays, including angiogenic tube formation, VEGF‑stimulated migration and invasion assays, inflammatory activation in response to TNF‑α and acetylated LDL uptake. Cryopreserved vials contain 1 million viable endothelial cells that are ready to use immediately upon thaw or can be expanded in culture for at least three passages without loss of phenotype or function.

"The launch of TrailBio® Endothelial Cells represents an important expansion of our iPSC-derived cell portfolio," said David Llewellyn, Chief Executive Officer of Trailhead Biosystems. "By combining functional performance with the reproducibility enabled by our HD‑DoE® platform, these cells give researchers a dependable endothelial model that overcomes many of the limitations of primary cell systems."

Designed for applications such as angiogenesis research, inflammation studies, drug screening and toxicity testing, TrailBio® Endothelial Cells provide researchers with a reliable human vascular model suitable for both discovery and translational research.

"These endothelial cells deliver a well-balanced combination of purity, functional performance and scalability," said Angelica Gomes Ueltschy, Scientific Director at Trailhead Biosystems. "Their validated angiogenic and inflammatory responses make them well-suited for studying vascular biology and evaluating therapeutic candidates in controlled, reproducible assays."

Cell characterization data and additional information about TrailBio® Endothelial Cells can be found at www.trailbio.com.

About Trailhead Biosystems

Trailhead Biosystems, Inc., founded in 2015 as a spinout from the Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University, develops human cells with defined molecular and functional properties for drug discovery and regenerative medicine. Its proprietary HD-DoE® platform integrates advanced mathematical modeling and high-throughput robotics to optimize novel differentiation protocols and deliver reproducible, high-quality cells for preclinical research.

For more information, please contact:

Tim Mauk

Corporate Communications

Trailhead Biosystems

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Trailhead Biosystems Inc