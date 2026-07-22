Trailfund, an AI Commercial Lending Platform is Acquired by KingSett

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Trailfund Inc., an AI-powered commercial mortgage origination company founded in 2024 by Steve Treger and Judah Cooper, has been acquired by KingSett Mortgage Corporation, together with its technology and team. The acquisition closed on June 29, 2026.

Trailfund was built to modernize commercial mortgage origination through AI. Steve and Judah will now apply their experience building AI-driven technology to KingSett's broader technology initiatives.

SOURCE Trailfund

Steven Treger, [email protected]