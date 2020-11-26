autoTRADER.ca is one of the first marketplaces globally, and the first in Canada, to offer digital retailing functionality, which is powered by the Motoinsight MotoCommerce platform. The integration allows consumers to seamlessly build and complete transactions directly from autoTRADER.ca marketplace listings and dealer websites. Six months of performance data shows dealers using the MotoCommerce functionality on their dealership websites experienced an 80 per cent growth in lead-to-sale conversion.

Dealers utilizing the MotoCommerce software on their dealership website also have the ability to deploy the same functionality to their autoTRADER.ca marketplace listings, allowing them to provide nearly 10 million monthly marketplace shoppers with the ability to configure and complete transactions from a vehicle details page (VDP). Dealers with the 'Buy Online' feature activated on their VDPs have seen 12 per cent more views and 36 per cent more total leads than advertisers without the feature.

The incredible consumer response underscores growing demand among Canadians in conducting more of the car buying process digitally. A survey of autoTRADER.ca marketplace users, from April 2020, revealed 41 per cent are interested in purchasing a vehicle online, while 61 per cent would be interested in purchasing vehicle accessories online. Appetite for digital retail has also grown amid the pandemic more recently with 2 in 3 respondents expressing a desire to purchase a vehicle online since the start of COVID-19.

"Dealers using digital retailing have witnessed a significant increase in qualified traffic, enabling greater operational efficiencies through omni channel execution, and improvements to overall profitability and customer satisfaction," says Matt Lawson, Vice-President, Dealer Software & OEM, TRADER Corporation. "We want to empower every dealer in Canada to reach the most qualified in-market shoppers and provide consumers with access to buy cars easily with a click of a button."

TRADER Corporation was the first to launch a digital retailing solution on an automotive marketplace to dealers in May 2020. The autoTRADER.ca digital retail integration features include:

A "'Build My Deal' button allowing customers to enter the MotoCommerce platform directly from the dealer's vehicle details page to configure pricing, review accessories and protection plans, complete trade-in appraisals, apply for financing, and lastly deposit and finalize agreements.

A 'Buy Online' badge on search results page listings, to drive awareness with buyers that the dealership offers an online vehicle purchasing option.

A 'Buy Online' identifying badge and a 'Buy This Vehicle' widget on vehicle details pages adds an additional layer of awareness for each retailer's digital offering.

To learn more about activating Digital Retailing on autoTRADER.ca visit go.trader.ca/DigitalRetail

About TRADER Corporation:

TRADER Corporation is the leading digital marketing partner for Canadian automotive retailers and manufacturers. With over 25 million visits a month and more than 6 million mobile app downloads, TRADER's largest automotive marketplaces – autoTRADER.ca and autoHEBDO.net – are the #1 source for all things automotive in Canada. The company offers retailers and manufacturers access to a robust audience of new and used car shoppers, best-in-class digital advertising, website and software solutions, and rich data insights. TRADER Corporation is the first to offer a completely integrated digital retail experience for consumers and dealers on a major Canadian automotive marketplace. For more information, visit go.trader.ca . Follow TRADER on LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

About Motoinsight

Motoinsight partners with automakers and dealerships to redefine automotive retail. Motoinsight's flagship digital retailing platform MotoCommerce™ enables revolutionary omni-channel and e-commerce enabled car-buying experiences. As well, Motoinsight specializes in delivering tierless consumer experiences that connect Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III channels into a single, seamless journey. Motoinsight also operates a portfolio of owned and partnered automotive research and shopping websites, which includes experiences for brands like Consumer Reports, Globe Drive, Black Book, Unhaggle and others. Motoinsight solutions are used by nearly every automaker brand, over 1,400 dealership franchises and the largest lenders and insurance companies. The company serves customers in the United States, Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.motoinsight.com.

SOURCE TRADER Corporation

For further information: Gage Knox, [email protected]

Related Links

trader.ca

