Tradeout Producers Launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Toolkit for Hollywood

Kit Offers Production Companies a Guide to Better Position Projects for Industry Inclusion Standards

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Tradeout Producers Founder and CEO, Kaaveh Shoamanesh has partnered with Anj Handa, the Founder of Inspiring Women Changemakers to create a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) toolkit designed specifically to offer guidance to production companies who strive to meet the entertainment industry efforts. With equality conversations at an all-time high in Hollywood, this kit gives independent production teams the opportunity to mirror those inclusion and diversity efforts of their studio and network partners in meaningful ways.

The semi-annual toolkit, offered complimentary thoughtfully demonstrates the benefits of equal representation in front of and behind the camera for the industry's production companies and offers case studies in many protected characteristics including Age, Race, Sexual Orientation, Gender Reassignment, and Disability. Matching their studio and network inclusion efforts, companies position themselves in better standing while offering opportunities to talented cast and crew who have often been previously overlooked.

"I've been working with production companies for over 20 years and it's my desire to give them every opportunity for success" said Kaaveh Shoamanesh, CEO of Tradeout Producers. "By following the necessary advancements in the entertainment industry, we realized the need for this type of toolkit for these teams who aren't a part of the bigger studio and network guidelines. On a personal level, I am aiming to set an example for my six year old son and their future generations."

"The entertainment sector around the world provides rich content, from which we have drawn our examples" added Anj Handa who was named one of Forbes 10 Diversity & Inclusion Trailblazers You Need to Get Familiar With. "In Action DEI, we showcase best practices within the industry, highlighting what has worked well and why, encouraging companies to follow suit. Having more diverse and inclusive on set environments is positive for company reputations, their working relationships and audiences resulting in better bottom lines."

For production companies that utilize the DEI kit, they will get a better understanding of the significance of positive inclusion and diversity efforts. By using this kit, they will also be offered a complimentary consultation with a DEI Advisor to help tailor a meaningful plan of action for them.

Interested production companies can email for further information at: [email protected]

About Tradeout Producers

Tradeout Producers is a Product Placement company that continues to raise and save money for production companies without conflicting with the internal brand partnerships team at Networks and Studios. They leverage brand relationships in multiple genres and have been doing so for over 21 years in US and Canada. www.tradeoutproducers.com.

About Anj Handa

Anj Handa is the Founder of Inspiring Women Changemakers, a community of changemakers who stand for fairness and safety of women. She was named on of Grant Thornton's 100 Faces of a Vibrant Economy in 2018, winner of the AFSA Positive Action award and was named in Forbes as one of the 10 Diversity & Inclusion Trailblazers You New to Get Familiar With.

