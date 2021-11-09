Trade TVs for trips this Black Friday with a first-of-its-kind holiday travel gift guide

"Research shows that investing in experiences makes us happier than amassing things, and making memories after so many missed moments matters now more than ever before," said Melanie Fish, travel expert and head of PR for Expedia Brands. "This Black Friday, we wanted to make it easier to skip the stuff and instead give the gift of travel to friends, family or even yourself with a travel gift guide featuring experiences that are worthy of any wish list – and offered at a great value."

Prices are not guaranteed and can vary based on discounts, dates and availability.*

A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE

The travel experts at Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo scoured their many offerings to curate a holiday gift guide filled with unique travel experiences around the world that cost just about what travellers can expect to pay for popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday gifts. Plus, members can find even better rates on some of these hotels starting Nov. 16.

Two-night stays for less than a smart watch ($400 CAD)

Two-night stays for less than a TV ($650 CAD)

Two-night stays for less than fine jewelry ($1,300 CAD)

BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY DEALS

Expedia and Hotels.com Black Friday sales kick off Nov. 16 and run through Nov. 29 and feature 30 percent off thousands of select hotel properties and special discounts on cruises. During the sale, customers can simply sign in or create an account to shop the biggest member-only event of the year.

. Join the free Expedia Rewards and Hotels.com Rewards programs for access to member-exclusive discounts year-round.

TIPS AND TRICKS FOR GETTING THE MOST OUT OF BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY

Follow these tips to get the most out of booking a trip:

BOOK ON THE APP Find better rates every day with member pricing on the Expedia and Hotels.com apps, plus the convenience of having itinerary details, support and inspiration at your fingertips. Travellers who book private vacation homes through Vrbo are also protected under the Book with Confidence Guarantee.

Try to avoid restrictive or non-refundable airfare. Expedia makes it easy to compare fares during the booking process by highlighting what is or isn't included with the ticket, such as seat selection, checked baggage or whether changes are permitted. Paying a bit more for flexibility can bring peace of mind, which is especially valuable during the holidays.



On Vrbo, take advantage of the number of vacation rental owners who have relaxed their cancellation policies. The most flexible policy on Vrbo allows travellers to cancel their reservation up to 14 days before check-in and receive a full refund.

UNLOCK DEEPER SAVINGS BY BUNDLING Just by booking multiple items at the same time on Expedia, such as adding a car rental, activity or hotel to a flight purchase, travellers can save on their trip.

