TraceLink Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network

The TraceLink Opus Digital Network Platform provides supply chain work management solutions that enable supply chain partners to minimize the impact of supply chain disruptions. As noted by the IDC MarketScape, the TraceLink Opus Digital network Platform is a "100% modern multitenant SaaS built on the Amazon Web Services infrastructure" currently supporting 285K network members, and is the only multi-enterprise supply chain commerce network designed around a low-code/no-code application development platform to support supply chain digitalization.

"The challenge of an outsourced supply chain is that the ability to communicate in real time and have acceptable levels of visibility both upstream and downstream has become increasingly problematic," said Simon Ellis, program vice president at IDC. "IDC has observed for some years now the transformative role of cloud-based networks on the ways in which supply chains will operate in the future."

"We are pleased to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "TraceLink has built the only open, cloud-based innovation platform for supply chains similar to the platforms that exist for CRM and Agile Software Development. Customers can build networks of networks with multienterprise applications which increase speed and reduce the costs associated with end-to-end supply chain digitalization. Data is shared in real-time between network partners with our "Integrate Once, Interoperate with Everyone" metadata model, maximizing supply chain agility and resilience. And collective intelligence is achieved through a common metadata model and the massive capacity on the public cloud, enabling better decision making based on human and machine intelligence."

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the only business network creation platform for building integrated business ecosystems with multienterprise applications. Business networks are the foundation of an Industry 4.0 digitalization strategy that delivers customer-centric agility and resiliency of the end-to-end supply network leveraging the collective intelligence of an industry. TraceLink's Opus Digital Network Platform enables speed of open innovation and implementation with a partner ecosystem for no-code and low-code development of solutions and applications. Learn more at www.tracelink.com

