TraceLink MINT Transaction Volume in 2026 Surpasses Full-Year 2025 Volume by 183% as Customers Expand Digital Supply Chain Collaboration

Rapid growth in transaction volume, live company adoption, and transaction types signals increasing use of the Integrate-Once™ Agentic Business Network for multienterprise supply chain operations

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network for the life sciences and healthcare supply chain, today announced that Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) transaction volume in 2026 through early August surpassed full-year 2025 volume by 183% as companies rapidly expand digital business transaction exchange on the Integrate-Once™ Agentic Business Network.

As more supply chain activity moves onto MINT, manual coordination gives way to trusted, structured information that improves visibility into trading partner activity and drives faster, more intelligent decisions. At scale, this digitalization reduces operational complexity while improving service, productivity, working capital, and resilience--and creates the multienterprise data needed to scale agentic operations.

"AI cannot transform supply chains without trusted operational context spanning companies, systems, business transactions, and processes," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "As MINT grows, the value of the network grows with it, giving companies richer operational context to coordinate work, automate decisions, and deploy AI across multienterprise operations. This is what makes the network essential to the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model."

MINT Adoption Expands Across the Supply Network

New MINT live activations in 2026 through early August surpassed the full-year 2025 total by 53%, while the total number of live companies surpassed the year-end 2025 total by 138%.

Every new participant increases the reach and value of the network. Current customers gain more opportunities to digitalize relationships already participating in the ecosystem, while new customers enter a growing network of live companies and links that can accelerate time-to-value. Through the Integrate-Once™ model, those relationships can expand to support additional business transactions over time without recreating the underlying link.

MINT Transaction Growth Expands What Companies Can Digitalize

MINT is also expanding the range of supply chain activity companies can digitalize. New MINT transaction types in 2026 through early August surpassed the full-year 2025 total by 58% and increased 168% from Q1 to Q2 2026, while the total number of live MINT transaction types surpassed the year-end 2025 total by 141% and grew 55% from Q1 to Q2 2026.

Purchase orders, acknowledgments, shipments, invoices, inventory updates, and other business transactions collectively shape the flow of goods and information between companies. Bringing more of these transactions onto MINT gives organizations a more complete digital view of multienterprise operations and allows them to standardize and scale more business processes through the Integrate-Once™ model. The result is richer operational context for people, systems, and governed OPUS Agents, with less dependence on one-off integrations as digital collaboration expands.

Scaling Agentic Operations Across the Supply Network

The growth of MINT is increasing the intelligence available across the network. More participating companies, more digital transactions, and more transaction types create richer operational context that Agentic Business Processes, Agentic Control Towers, and governed OPUS Agents can use to monitor conditions, reason over business activity, and perform work across company boundaries.

MINT builds on the scale and reach of TraceLink's broader Integrate-Once™ Agentic Business Network, which links more than 315,000 authenticated business entities and supports hundreds of billions of annual supply chain exchanges. Built through decades of digitalizing serialization, traceability, and supply chain collaboration, this trusted network gives organizations the data, governance, and multienterprise context to scale agentic operations beyond the enterprise and across the end-to-end life sciences and healthcare supply chain.

TraceLink was recently recognized with a 2026 Global AI Award for AI in Supply Chain, underscoring the company's continued innovation in applying AI to transform end-to-end supply chain operations.

Join the growing community of peers building the Integrate-Once™ Agentic Business Network at FutureLink Barcelona.

About TraceLink

TraceLink powers the transformation to an Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model for life sciences and healthcare by combining human expertise with agentic work across the end-to-end supply network.

Through Agentic Business Processes, Agentic Control Towers, the Integrate-Once™ Agentic Business Network, and governed OPUS Agents, TraceLink enables companies to significantly improve productivity, service, inventory, working capital, cost, compliance, quality, resilience, and revenue performance.

Powered by the OPUS Platform and the world's largest Agentic Business Network, which links more than 315,000 authenticated business entities and hundreds of billions of annual supply chain transactions, TraceLink enables companies to digitalize business transactions, create trusted operational context, and perform work across multienterprise supply chain processes with greater speed, intelligence, control, and accountability.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.

SOURCE TraceLink, Inc.