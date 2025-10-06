TraceLink Enhances OPUS Platform to Help Customers Cut Costs, Improve Cash Flow, and Increase Profitability

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the supply chain, today unveiled new Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS) capabilities that drive measurable cost reductions and improved profitability. By equipping every supply chain partner with digital network platform tools that require no complex IT setup and ongoing support, companies can eliminate costly manual operations, accelerate trade partner integration through no-code configuration, and provide the real-time end-to-end supply chain data required by AI agents to operate. The result: streamlined processes that reduce expenses, improve cash flow, and strengthen profitability through enhanced supply chain operations.

The new capabilities, introduced across OPUS, Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT), Process Orchestration for Empowered Teams (POET), Serialized Product Intelligence (SPI), and Track-and-Trace, directly target the most common cost drivers in today's supply chains--manual processes, siloed enterprise systems, and highly-skilled knowledge workers forced to focus on preventable exceptions and redundant project work. To attack these challenges head-on, the new TraceLink capabilities deliver unified cost savings beyond what any single solution can achieve.

OPUS : Empowers business users to quickly design and deploy no-code supply chain solutions--on a pre-configured, authenticated, and secure digital network--that make multienterprise work with trading partners easier, improving efficiency and reducing expenses from redundant, labor-intensive tasks.

Empowers business users to quickly design and deploy no-code supply chain solutions--on a pre-configured, authenticated, and secure digital network--that make multienterprise work with trading partners easier, improving efficiency and reducing expenses from redundant, labor-intensive tasks. MINT : Quickly onboards and integrates companies with their end-to-end trading partner networks through no-code linking capabilities so they can quickly share commercial transactions digitally, reducing IT integration spend while improving data accuracy and process efficiency.

Quickly onboards and integrates companies with their end-to-end trading partner networks through no-code linking capabilities so they can quickly share commercial transactions digitally, reducing IT integration spend while improving data accuracy and process efficiency. POET : Enables multienterprise teams with scalable, multienterprise work management and collaboration tools to manage shared, person-to-person processes and solve problems quickly, minimizing costly delays, exceptions, and rework.

Enables multienterprise teams with scalable, multienterprise work management and collaboration tools to manage shared, person-to-person processes and solve problems quickly, minimizing costly delays, exceptions, and rework. SPI : Provides accurate, real-time visibility into serialized product movements so companies can reconcile inventory faster, reducing write-offs and protecting revenue.

Provides accurate, real-time visibility into serialized product movements so companies can reconcile inventory faster, reducing write-offs and protecting revenue. Track-and-Trace : Enables companies to follow every serialized product across the supply chain--from manufacturing to the pharmacy--ensuring compliance and avoiding expensive penalties or counterfeit-related losses.

Each OPUS solution delivers value on its own, but the greatest financial impact comes when they work in unison to attack mission-critical business challenges--linking real-time partner insights (MINT), streamlined collaboration (POET), actionable supply chain visibility (SPI), and full product traceability (Track-and-Trace). Together, within the OPUS no-code agentic orchestration environment, the combined capabilities reduce overhead, prevent revenue leakage, and protect margins, delivering predictable and sustainable profitability.

Examples of Profitability Gains in Action

Procure-to-Pay Optimization : MINT consolidates all supplier invoices into one digital workspace, while POET automates exception handling by routing discrepancies directly to the right teams. This prevents missed early-payment discounts and frees up working capital.

: MINT consolidates all supplier invoices into one digital workspace, while POET automates exception handling by routing discrepancies directly to the right teams. This prevents missed early-payment discounts and frees up working capital. Compliance Exception Management: POET helps coordinate corrective actions across internal teams and any permissioned external supply chain partners, while MINT feeds in real-time data to support faster root-cause analysis. The result: lower compliance and operational process risk and faster, less costly issue resolution.

POET helps coordinate corrective actions across internal teams and any permissioned external supply chain partners, while MINT feeds in real-time data to support faster root-cause analysis. The result: lower compliance and operational process risk and faster, less costly issue resolution. Inventory Accuracy: SPI detects anomalies in real time by tracking product events, triggering corrective workflows in POET, and ensuring standardization in OPUS. This prevents expensive shortages, speeds reconciliation, and protects revenue.

What Supply Chain Leaders Are Saying

Targeting millions in savings through full procure-to-pay digitalization, Theo Rukundo, Director of Pharmacy Supply Chain and Contracting at Boston Medical Center, said in a recent interview with TraceLink:

"The performance achieved through MINT was significant for us to achieve long-term goals, which are to stay on top of our budget, contain our costs, and unlock some discounts."

"By automating manual work, improving revenue predictability, and capturing savings at scale, these OPUS enhancements enable measurable financial gains today--while laying the foundation for tomorrow's AI-enabled, agentically orchestrated supply chains," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink.

Scaling Supply Chain Savings and Profitability

Escalating supply chain costs--from wasteful manual work to compliance risks and inventory inaccuracies--continue to erode margins and limit financial growth. TraceLink helps companies combat these challenges with its B2N Integrate-Once™ model, linking every partner on a shared digital network to cut integration expenses, eliminate redundant and expensive processes, and target millions in cost savings. With these latest platform enhancements, companies can accelerate profitability today and create the supply chain intelligence needed to unlock AI-driven efficiencies and agentic orchestration tomorrow.

Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS)

Smarter, Self-Service Reporting: Enables faster, easier reporting by improving how users define and configure no-code OPUS Reports and Dashboards (ORD). Teams can now slice data by partner, product, or timeframe in just a few clicks, reducing reporting costs and freeing up IT resources for higher-value work.

Enables faster, easier reporting by improving how users define and configure no-code OPUS Reports and Dashboards (ORD). Teams can now slice data by partner, product, or timeframe in just a few clicks, reducing reporting costs and freeing up IT resources for higher-value work. Simplified Event Setup and Authoring: Streamlines how users create and manage OPUS Solution Environment (OSE) with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Users can quickly configure exceptions, like delayed shipments or purchase order mismatches, saving time, reducing errors, and avoiding costly disruptions.

Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT)

Accelerated Supply Chain Insights: Unlocks immediate visibility into trading partner performance with predefined reports and dashboards available in the solution catalog. Teams gain instant access to critical insights like on-time delivery or invoice cycle times, reducing ad hoc reporting effort and turning insights into faster cost savings.

Unlocks immediate visibility into trading partner performance with predefined reports and dashboards available in the solution catalog. Teams gain instant access to critical insights like on-time delivery or invoice cycle times, reducing ad hoc reporting effort and turning insights into faster cost savings. Seamless Data Sharing: Improves collaboration with new download and email options, ensuring critical data reaches the right teams and partners quickly, reducing communication lags that often cause costly errors or missed discounts.

Process Orchestration for Empowered Teams (POET)

Faster Resolution of Supply Chain Disruptions : Speeds response to disruptions with structured but flexible workflows for manufacturing incidents, supplier issues, and change requests. For example, when a supplier quality issue is logged, POET automatically assigns tasks to the right stakeholders and tracks follow-up until resolution, minimizing the downtime and unplanned financial impact that come with supply chain disruptions.

Speeds response to disruptions with structured but flexible workflows for manufacturing incidents, supplier issues, and change requests. For example, when a supplier quality issue is logged, POET automatically assigns tasks to the right stakeholders and tracks follow-up until resolution, minimizing the downtime and unplanned financial impact that come with supply chain disruptions. Real-Time Compliance Controls: Expands exception tracking with enhanced reports and dashboards, making it easier to spot risks. Compliance teams can now monitor audit findings or regulatory exceptions in real time, reducing the chance of shipment delays and the financial penalties that come with non-compliance.

Serialized Product Intelligence (SPI)

Improved Accuracy in Lot and Serial Tracking: Verifies product movement and reconciliation at both lot and serial number level, ensuring accuracy in high-volume manufacturing runs. This reduces write-offs and margin leakage from inventory discrepancies.

Verifies product movement and reconciliation at both lot and serial number level, ensuring accuracy in high-volume manufacturing runs. This reduces write-offs and margin leakage from inventory discrepancies. Better Inventory Visibility: Improves supply planning capability by capturing more detailed product status information, enabling proactive adjustments to production schedules or logistics decisions that prevent expensive inventory shortages and make product available where it is needed most.

Track-and-Trace

Expanded U.S. DSCSA Support: Adds capabilities for wholesale distributor and dispenser receiving, as well as exception use cases, with a focus on U.S. operating models to support DSCSA requirements. This gives trading partners the flexibility and preparedness to meet compliance deadlines without disrupting operations and to avoid financial penalties for non-compliance.

Adds capabilities for wholesale distributor and dispenser receiving, as well as exception use cases, with a focus on U.S. operating models to support DSCSA requirements. This gives trading partners the flexibility and preparedness to meet compliance deadlines without disrupting operations and to avoid financial penalties for non-compliance. Strengthened Global Compliance Capabilities : Enhances compliance coverage for National Medicines Verification System (NMVS), Russia Crypto Codes, China, Kazakhstan, and Russian Health Products with new reports, new workflow triggers for reports, and updates to APIs and connectors in response to government changes, helping companies avoid costly shipment delays and reducing the expense of manual compliance work.

: Enhances compliance coverage for National Medicines Verification System (NMVS), Russia Codes, China, Kazakhstan, and Russian Health Products with new reports, new workflow triggers for reports, and updates to APIs and connectors in response to government changes, helping companies avoid costly shipment delays and reducing the expense of manual compliance work. Faster Multi-Barcode Scanning: Saves time and reduces errors by allowing multiple barcodes to be scanned in one step via Smart Inventory Tracker (SIT), streamlining packaging and shipping processes, reducing labor costs, and preventing expensive scanning errors.

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading businesses trust TraceLink to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient gets the medicines they need when needed, safely and securely.

