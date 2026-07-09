TraceLink Earns Fourth Consecutive Merit Award for Transforming Supply Chain Operations with the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model

Recognition in the Supply Chain Excellence category affirms TraceLink's role in helping life sciences and healthcare companies improve productivity, resilience, and business performance

Summary

TraceLink earned its fourth consecutive Merit Award, receiving 2026 recognition in the Supply Chain Excellence category for advancing the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model. The award underscores TraceLink's continued leadership in helping life sciences and healthcare companies improve productivity, resilience, and business performance.

BOSTON, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network for the life sciences and healthcare supply chain, today announced that it has earned its fourth consecutive Merit Award--and its first Merit Award for Business--receiving 2026 recognition in the Supply Chain Excellence category. The award recognizes TraceLink's leadership in powering the transformation to the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model. The model unlocks a human-agent workforce where human teams and governed OPUS Agents perform specialized operational work to improve business performance and patient outcomes.

The Merit Awards honor organizations that contribute to the continued growth and advancement of the industries and markets they serve. TraceLink was recognized for advancing an operating model purpose-built for the realities of life sciences, where regulated products, complex partner ecosystems, supply assurance, and patient outcomes depend on reliable coordination across the supply network.

"Earning a Merit Award for the fourth year reflects both the pace of innovation at TraceLink and our customers' commitment to transforming how supply chain work is performed," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "As the industry moves beyond digitalizing transactions toward governed human-agent collaboration, the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model provides the trusted foundation organizations need to improve productivity, resilience, and business performance."

Driving Supply Chain Performance with Governed OPUS Agents

At the center of the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model are OPUS Agents, TraceLink's no-code, enterprise vertical AI agents for the life sciences and healthcare supply chain.

OPUS Agents operate as permissioned participants within multienterprise supply chain processes. Organizations define their objectives, permissions, decision boundaries, and governance policies while maintaining human oversight and full auditability.

This governance enables human teams and OPUS Agents to perform operational work together with greater speed, consistency, and control, driving measurable improvements in productivity, inventory, working capital, service, compliance, and resilience.

Built on the Integrate-Once™ Agentic Business Network

Built on the Integrate-Once™ Agentic Business Network, the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model gives organizations trusted operational context across trading partners, transactions, inventory, production, logistics, and commercial operations.

This context enables humans and OPUS Agents to coordinate specialized work across company boundaries, helping organizations improve responsiveness, reduce manual effort, strengthen supply assurance, and operate with greater resilience.

The recognition reflects a broader industry shift. Life sciences and healthcare companies are moving from digitalizing transactions to digitalizing how supply chain work is performed through governed human-agent collaboration.

Learn more about how TraceLink enables the transformation to the Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model.

About TraceLink

TraceLink powers the transformation to an Agentic Supply Chain Operating Model for life sciences and healthcare by combining human expertise with agentic work across the end-to-end supply network.

Through Agentic Business Processes, Agentic Control Towers, the Integrate-Once™ Agentic Business Network, and governed OPUS Agents, TraceLink helps companies improve productivity, service, inventory, working capital, cost, compliance, quality, resilience, and revenue performance.

Powered by the OPUS Platform and the world's largest Agentic Business Network, which links more than 315,000 authenticated business entities and hundreds of billions of annual supply chain transactions, TraceLink enables companies to digitalize business transactions, create trusted operational context, and perform work across multienterprise supply chain processes with greater speed, intelligence, control, and accountability.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.

About the Merit Awards

The Merit Awards are dedicated to recognizing global excellence across industries and markets. With a focus on innovation, leadership, and measurable results, the Merit Awards honor organizations and individuals that drive meaningful impact in their respective fields. For more information about the Merit Awards and to view the full list of winners, visit www.merit-awards.com.

SOURCE TraceLink, Inc.