TraceLink Customers Demonstrate Readiness as DSCSA Dispenser Deadline Arrives

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent orchestration of the pharmaceutical supply chain, continues to set the standard for Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) readiness as the dispenser compliance deadline approaches on November 27, 2025. This milestone marks the culmination of a decade-long, multi-phase industry effort to secure the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain.

As the proven compliance backbone for more than 40 global track-and-trace and serialization mandates, TraceLink empowers companies worldwide to ensure product authenticity, regulatory readiness, and uninterrupted patient access. Through its leadership in DSCSA compliance, TraceLink has united manufacturers, CMOs, 3PLs, wholesalers, and dispensers around a shared vision of patient safety, seamless data exchange, and collaborative intelligence--establishing the groundwork for the next leap forward: agentic orchestration, where intelligent digital agents can perceive, reason, and act across the end-to-end network as virtual teammates to propel the efforts of employees:

"From the beginning, TraceLink's mission has been to link the pharmaceutical supply chain to protect patients," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "Achieving DSCSA compliance was an essential milestone in that mission--but never the finish line. It's the foundation for what comes next: an era of intelligent orchestration that empowers our customers to move faster, operate smarter, and deliver even greater outcomes for patients."

Industry Momentum Fueled by Proven Scale and Network Adoption

With just weeks remaining before the DSCSA dispenser requirement takes effect, TraceLink's proven solutions continue to drive industry momentum and confidence:

~1,000 new EPCIS connections are going live every month--representing a 30 percent increase in go-live activity from Q2 to Q3 2025.





This acceleration--enabled by the Business-to-Network Integrate-Once™ architecture--demonstrates how TraceLink transforms individual integrations into a scalable, interoperable, and compliant ecosystem of pre-integrated trading partners ready to link, exchange, and empower shared business processes like track-and-trace compliance.

Customers Returning to TraceLink for Performance, Reliability, and Service

As the DSCSA milestone approaches, more companies are migrating from alternative providers that have struggled to meet performance, scalability, and service demands at operational scale. Since 2018, TraceLink has replaced alternative vendors more than 200 times, with approximately 50% of those migrations occurring in the past 36 months.

"As systems have been tested by real-world operational scale requirements, alternative vendors simply have not performed," said Dahod. "Customers are returning to TraceLink because they need a long-term partner that delivers readiness, reliability, and world-class service--before, during, and long after implementation is complete."

TraceLink's Customer Success Center supports more than 170 audits and 12,000 DSCSA-related service requests annually, reflecting the company's unmatched investment in partner enablement and post-implementation excellence.

Real-World Impact: Proven Partnership in Action

TraceLink's leadership is measured not only in technology but in partnership. When a major wholesaler faced a supplier data failure that blocked a high-value shipment, TraceLink's team intervened immediately to resolve the issue and ensure compliance.

"When a supplier's EPCIS messages failed and we couldn't receive a high-value shipment into our warehouse, TraceLink immediately stepped in to help," said Tony Kratowicz, CIO at Hilco Vision. "They worked directly with the supplier's vendor to correct the issue, ensuring valid, compliant data exchange. Their urgency and partnership ensured product movement and timely delivery to our customers."

From regional hospital systems to national pharmacy chains, TraceLink enables more than 20,000 dispenser locations to achieve DSCSA readiness and operational reliability.

Beyond Compliance: Turning Data into Strategic Advantage

As Shabbir Dahod underscored in his keynote at FutureLink Barcelona, compliance is no longer the destination--it's the digital foundation for supply chain and business transformation. The same serialized, standardized data that ensures regulatory readiness is now enabling organizations to predict, automate, optimize, and orchestrate their supply chain operations in real time.

Dispensers across the U.S. are already leveraging TraceLink's DSCSA platform to unlock new sources of operational value, transforming serialized data exchange into real-time intelligence that improves operational efficiency, supplier collaboration, and patient safety.

At Boston Medical Center, the transformation goes even further--connecting financial, operational, and compliance processes into one transparent, trusted flow of information.

"Since going live with TraceLink MINT, we've been able to receive and process invoices on time and with full accuracy," said Theo Rukundo, Director of Pharmacy Supply Chain and Contracting at Boston Medical Center. "We can see exactly what's been received, confirm quantities, and eliminate errors. Other vendors simply can't help their customers build on the foundation of compliance to achieve broader operational efficiency."

By linking every partner, transaction, and serialized product through the OPUS platform, TraceLink enables customers to analyze, correlate, and act on information in real time--so teams can focus on higher-order decision-making that impacts critical corporate KPIs like revenue growth, operational efficiency, and profitability. The result is a self-optimizing supply network that enhances resilience, responsiveness, and reliability across the healthcare ecosystem.

Setting the Standard for Industry Collaboration and Innovation

TraceLink's leadership extends beyond technology. The company plays an active role in defining interoperability standards, co-chairing GS1 EPCIS and CBV Mission Workgroups, and participating in the GS1 Global Healthcare Leadership Team. Its continued recognition--including Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech for Enduring Impact and the GS1 Ken Traub Industry Award--underscores TraceLink's contribution to the digitalization of the life-sciences supply chain.

A Proven Industrial Platform Built for Compliance, Security, and Scale

TraceLink's commitment to quality, security, and reliability underpins this vision. Built on a validated, GxP-compliant foundation certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 standards, the TraceLink platform delivers continuous compliance, audit-ready transparency, and independently verified data protection. Its active-active-active cloud deployment across multiple AWS Availability Zones ensures 99.95% availability, zero-data-loss resiliency, and uninterrupted global operations--processing billions of serialized transactions daily with consistent performance, enterprise-scale elasticity, and near-zero latency.

For CIOs and IT leaders, this means having a trusted, enterprise-grade platform that not only meets the highest global standards for quality, security, and compliance but also delivers the agility and scalability required to support mission-critical supply chain operations. With automated validation, rigorous change control, and continuous monitoring, TraceLink empowers organizations to confidently navigate regulatory complexity, safeguard data integrity, and seamlessly scale to meet evolving business demands--backed by transparent reporting, proactive release communications, and a proven track record of operational excellence in the life sciences industry.

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling digital orchestration by connecting more than 291,000 entities through its B2N Integrate-Once™ network. Leading companies rely on TraceLink to achieve global connectivity, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products--ensuring every patient receives the medicines they need, when they need them, safely and securely.

