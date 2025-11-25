TownePlace Suites by Marriott Tecumseh Windsor Officially Opens Its Doors

Flexible, modern, and residential-style hospitality arrives in one of Ontario's fastest-growing communities

TECUMSEH, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- TownePlace Suites by Marriott is proud to announce the grand opening of TownePlace Suites Tecumseh Windsor, a new extended-stay hotel bringing modern comfort and residential-style convenience to the Windsor-Essex region.

Purpose-built for today's self-sufficient traveler, TownePlace Suites Tecumseh Windsor features spacious suites with fully equipped kitchens, dedicated workspaces, and separate areas for living, working, and sleeping--making it ideal for relocating families, corporate project teams, sports groups, and weekend visitors. It also features pet-friendly accommodations, boasts an indoor heated pool and 24/7 fitness centre, and a complimentary hot daily breakfast, among other amenities.

Another unique feature is Treaty & Oak, a whisky bar celebrating Windsor's robust whisky production. The city is home to the large-scale Hiram Walker & Sons Distillery, which produces brands like J.P. Wiser's, and many craft whiskey distilleries, such as Wolfhead Distillery.

"This opening marks an exciting milestone for our community to offer travelers a flexible, spacious, and home-like experience designed for longer stays," said Davide M. Petretta, P.Eng., GSC, Petcon Realty Corp. and TownePlace Suites Tecumseh Windsor owner. "From the quality of the rooms to the curated amenities, we look forward to delivering an experience that raises the bar for hospitality here in Windsor."

"We are thrilled to officially welcome guests to the new TownePlace Suites Tecumseh Windsor," said Stacy King, General Manager. "Under Crescent Hotels & Resorts' leadership, guests and business partners can be assured of nothing short of a new and elevated guest experience with the warm, thoughtful hospitality the Windsor-Essex community is known for."

Conveniently located near major area businesses and attractions--including Windsor Airport (YQG), St. Clair College SportsPlex, Tecumseh Mall, Lake St. Clair, and the Windsor-Detroit border crossing--the hotel offers unparalleled accessibility for both business and leisure travelers.

TownePlace Suites Tecumseh Windsor is professionally managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts.

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 120 properties in Canada and the United States. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Crescent also operates a collection of independent and lifestyle properties under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. Powered by innovative, forward-thinking experts, Latitudes is a modern management platform for lifestyle hotels and resorts where creative concepts connect with modern travellers from urban boutique hotels to oceanside luxury resorts.

Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.crescenthotels.com and www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

