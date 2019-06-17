Tourmaline Oil Corp. Intends to Make Normal Course Issuer Bid

CALGARY, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX – TOU) ("Tourmaline") is pleased to announce that it intends to make a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") to purchase its common shares. The NCIB is subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), and if approved, will be made in accordance with the applicable rules and policies of the TSX and applicable Canadian securities laws.

Tourmaline intends to purchase up to 5% of its outstanding common shares over a period of twelve months commencing after TSX approval.

Under the NCIB, common shares may be repurchased in open market transactions on the TSX and other alternative trading platforms in Canada in accordance with the rules of the TSX governing NCIB's.

Tourmaline believes that, at times, the prevailing share price does not reflect the underlying value of the common shares and the repurchase of its common shares for cancellation represents an attractive opportunity to enhance Tourmaline's per share metrics and thereby increase the underlying value of its common shares to its shareholders. Tourmaline will use the NCIB as another tool to enhance total long-term shareholder returns and will be used in conjunction with management's disciplined free funds flow capital allocation strategy.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Tourmaline is a Canadian senior crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on long-term growth through an aggressive exploration, development, production and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Tourmaline set forth in this document contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words "plan", "expect", "intend", "believe", "should", "anticipate" or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Many factors could cause Tourmaline's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Tourmaline. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated approval of the NCIB by the TSX and advantages to shareholders of the NCIB. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the risk that the anticipated benefits of the NCIB may not be achieved. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this document are based upon assumptions which management of Tourmaline believes to be reasonable, Tourmaline cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this document, Tourmaline has made assumptions regarding, among other things, the ability of Tourmaline to achieve the benefits of the NCIB. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and Tourmaline disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Tourmaline Oil Corp.

For further information: Tourmaline Oil Corp., Michael Rose, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, (403) 266-5992 OR Tourmaline Oil Corp., Brian Robinson, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, (403) 767-3587; brian.robinson@tourmalineoil.com OR Tourmaline Oil Corp., Scott Kirker, Secretary and General Counsel, (403) 767-3593; scott.kirker@tourmalineoil.com OR Tourmaline Oil Corp., Suite 3700, 250 - 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H7, Phone: (403) 266-5992, Facsimile: (403) 266-5952, E-mail: info@tourmalineoil.com, Website: www.tourmalineoil.com

Related Links

www.tourmalineoil.com

