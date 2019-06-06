Tourmaline Oil Corp. Announces Election of Directors

Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Jun 06, 2019, 13:32 ET

CALGARY, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX - TOU) ("Tourmaline") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in its information circular dated April 18, 2019 were elected as directors of Tourmaline at its annual meeting of shareholders on June 5, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta (the "Meeting").  All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were approved by Tourmaline's shareholders. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Tourmaline:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Michael L. Rose

186,856,604

97.07

5,630,253

2.93

Brian G. Robinson

186,030,852

96.65

6,456,005

3.35

Jill T. Angevine

191,420,699

99.45

1,066,158

0.55

William D. Armstrong

191,973,047

99.73

513,810

0.27

Lee A. Baker

191,275,118

99.37

1,211,739

0.63

John W. Elick

192,014,414

99.75

472,443

0.25

Andrew B. MacDonald

190,294,710

99.86

2,192,147

1.14

Lucy M. Miller

190,886,489

99.17

1,600,368

0.83

Ronald C. Wigham

191,206,546

99.33

1,280,311

0.67

About Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Tourmaline is a Canadian senior crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on long-term growth through an aggressive exploration, development, production and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

SOURCE Tourmaline Oil Corp.

For further information: Tourmaline Oil Corp.: Michael Rose, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, (403) 266-5992 OR Tourmaline Oil Corp.: Brian Robinson, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, (403) 767-3587; robinson@tourmalineoil.com OR Tourmaline Oil Corp.: Scott Kirker, Secretary and General Counsel, (403) 767-3593; kirker@tourmalineoil.com OR Tourmaline Oil Corp.: Suite 3700, 250 - 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H7, Phone: (403) 266-5992, Facsimile: (403) 266-5952, E-mail: info@tourmalineoil.com, Website: www.tourmalineoil.com

