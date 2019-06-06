Tourmaline Oil Corp. Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX - TOU) ("Tourmaline") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in its information circular dated April 18, 2019 were elected as directors of Tourmaline at its annual meeting of shareholders on June 5, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta (the "Meeting"). All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were approved by Tourmaline's shareholders. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Tourmaline:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Michael L. Rose 186,856,604 97.07 5,630,253 2.93 Brian G. Robinson 186,030,852 96.65 6,456,005 3.35 Jill T. Angevine 191,420,699 99.45 1,066,158 0.55 William D. Armstrong 191,973,047 99.73 513,810 0.27 Lee A. Baker 191,275,118 99.37 1,211,739 0.63 John W. Elick 192,014,414 99.75 472,443 0.25 Andrew B. MacDonald 190,294,710 99.86 2,192,147 1.14 Lucy M. Miller 190,886,489 99.17 1,600,368 0.83 Ronald C. Wigham 191,206,546 99.33 1,280,311 0.67

About Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Tourmaline is a Canadian senior crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on long-term growth through an aggressive exploration, development, production and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

For further information: Tourmaline Oil Corp.: Michael Rose, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, (403) 266-5992 OR Tourmaline Oil Corp.: Brian Robinson, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, (403) 767-3587; robinson@tourmalineoil.com OR Tourmaline Oil Corp.: Scott Kirker, Secretary and General Counsel, (403) 767-3593; kirker@tourmalineoil.com OR Tourmaline Oil Corp.: Suite 3700, 250 - 6th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 3H7, Phone: (403) 266-5992, Facsimile: (403) 266-5952, E-mail: info@tourmalineoil.com, Website: www.tourmalineoil.com

