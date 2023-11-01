TOURMALINE DELIVERS STRONG FREE CASH FLOW IN THE THIRD QUARTER, UPDATES FIVE YEAR EP PLAN WITH SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED FREE CASH FLOW

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to release financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter cash flow (1)(2) of $878.5 million ( $2.55 per diluted share (3) ).

of ( per diluted share ). Generated Q3 free cash flow (4) (" FCF ") of $332.3 million ( $0.96 per diluted share) enabling the Company to declare a special dividend of $1.00 per common share paid on November 1, 2023 to holders of record on October 24, 2023 . Tourmaline has distributed total dividends of $6.52 per share (inclusive of this November 1, 2023 special dividend) since December 1, 2022 , an implied 9% trailing yield (5) .

(" ") of ( per diluted share) enabling the Company to declare a special dividend of per common share paid on to holders of record on . Tourmaline has distributed total dividends of per share (inclusive of this special dividend) since , an implied 9% trailing yield . Full-year 2023 free cash flow forecast of $1.9 billion (6) (2022 free cash flow - $3.2 billion ).

(2022 free cash flow - ). September 30, 2023 net debt (7) of $879.8 million or 0.3 times Q3 2023 annualized cash flow of $3.5 billion .

net debt of or 0.3 times Q3 2023 annualized cash flow of . Tourmaline Q3 2023 net earnings of $274.7 million ( $0.80 per diluted share).

( per diluted share). In October 2023 , the Company entered into an agreement to acquire all of the shares of Bonavista Energy Corporation ("Bonavista") for $1.45 billion , consisting of $725 million in Tourmaline common shares and $725 million of cash, less Bonavista's net debt(8) at closing. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the second half of November 2023 , subject to customary regulatory and stock exchange approvals.

PRODUCTION UPDATE

Q3 2023 average production of 502,524 boepd was at the higher end of the guidance range of 495,000-505,000 boepd. Q3 production was reduced by planned turnarounds (16,000 boepd for the quarter) and planned storage injections in California and Dawn, Ontario (3,440 boepd).

and Dawn, (3,440 boepd). 2023 average production guidance of 520,000 boepd is maintained, the Company expects exit 2023 production of over 600,000 boepd, including the acquired Bonavista volumes.

volumes. Inclusive of the Bonavista assets at a maintenance only, conservative capital budget, Tourmaline anticipates 2024 average annual production to range between 600,000-610,000 boepd (formal guidance based on 600,000 boepd). Tourmaline plans to grow production from the Bonavista assets in 2025 into an anticipated higher gas price environment.

assets at a maintenance only, conservative capital budget, Tourmaline anticipates 2024 average annual production to range between 600,000-610,000 boepd (formal guidance based on 600,000 boepd). Tourmaline plans to grow production from the assets in 2025 into an anticipated higher gas price environment. 2024 average liquids production (oil, condensate, and NGLs) of over 140,000 bbls/d is forecasted as the Company also grows into one of the largest Canadian liquids producers.

Tourmaline is Canada's largest natural gas producer with forecast production of over 2.7 bcf/day in 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Third quarter 2023 cash flow was $878.5 million ( $2.55 per diluted share) on total capital expenditures (9) of $565.4 million (EP spending (10) of $533.4 million in Q3), generating free cash flow of $332.3 million for the quarter ( $0.96 per diluted share).

( per diluted share) on total capital expenditures of (EP spending of in Q3), generating free cash flow of for the quarter ( per diluted share). Tourmaline generated Q3 2023 net earnings of $274.7 million ( $0.80 per diluted share), and first nine-month 2023 earnings of $1,035.7 million ( $3.01 per diluted share).

( per diluted share), and first nine-month 2023 earnings of ( per diluted share). Exit Q3 2023 net debt was $879.8 million , well below the Company's long-term net debt target of $1.2 - $1.4 billion . This net debt target will provide for a long-term net debt to cash flow ratio of approximately 0.25 to 0.35 times in 2024 and throughout the Company's five-year plan. The Company currently has $3.1 billion of total credit capacity.

, well below the Company's long-term net debt target of - . This net debt target will provide for a long-term net debt to cash flow ratio of approximately 0.25 to 0.35 times in 2024 and throughout the Company's five-year plan. The Company currently has of total credit capacity. At September 30, 2023 , Tourmaline is in a surplus position when including the value of its 45.1 million shares of Topaz Energy Corp (valued at $967.6 million using the closing price of $21.43 per Topaz common shares on September 29, 2023 ).

, Tourmaline is in a surplus position when including the value of its 45.1 million shares of Topaz Energy Corp (valued at using the closing price of per Topaz common shares on ). The continued strong free cash flow generated during the third quarter of 2023, as well as the forecast free cash flow for Q4 2023 have allowed the Company to pay the previously announced special dividend of $1.00 /share paid on November 1, 2023 , as well as increase the base dividend from $1.04 to $1.12 /share on an annualized basis, effective as of the December 2023 quarterly base dividend payment.

MARKETING UPDATE

Average realized natural gas price was C$4.56 /mcf in Q3 2023 significantly higher than the AECO 5A benchmark price of C$2.64 mcf over the period.

/mcf in Q3 2023 significantly higher than the AECO 5A benchmark price of mcf over the period. Tourmaline has an average of 755 mmcfpd hedged at a weighted average fixed price of C$5.07 /mcf, an average of 155 mmcfpd hedged at a basis to NYMEX of US$0.39 /mcf and an average of 809 mmcfpd of unhedged volumes exposed to export markets in the fourth quarter of 2023. Of this 809 mmcfpd, 68% is exposed to premium markets such as the US Gulf Coast, Western US, JKM and Sumas.

/mcf, an average of 155 mmcfpd hedged at a basis to NYMEX of /mcf and an average of 809 mmcfpd of unhedged volumes exposed to export markets in the fourth quarter of 2023. Of this 809 mmcfpd, 68% is exposed to premium markets such as the US Gulf Coast, Western US, JKM and Sumas. Tourmaline has an average of 722 mmcfpd hedged at a weighted average price of C$5.35 /mcf, an average of 119 mmcfpd hedged at a basis to NYMEX of US$-0.05 /mcf and an average of 833 mmcfpd of unhedged volumes exposed to export markets in 2024. Of this 833 mmcfpd, 65% is exposed to the aforementioned premium export markets.

/mcf, an average of 119 mmcfpd hedged at a basis to NYMEX of /mcf and an average of 833 mmcfpd of unhedged volumes exposed to export markets in 2024. Of this 833 mmcfpd, 65% is exposed to the aforementioned premium export markets. Tourmaline's exposure to Western US markets will increase in November 2023 with the addition of approximately 82 mmcfpd of transportation capacity. With this addition and others, Tourmaline's natural gas exports will reach 1.08 bcfpd by exit 2023.

with the addition of approximately 82 mmcfpd of transportation capacity. With this addition and others, Tourmaline's natural gas exports will reach 1.08 bcfpd by exit 2023. The Company has further diversified its natural gas marketing portfolio by entering into a long-term Henry Hub netback arrangement to move approximately 60 mmcfpd to the US Gulf Coast, which is expected to commence in November 2026 .

. Tourmaline has joined the NeeStaNan venture as an industry supporter. NeeStanNan is an Indigenous led project that will create a multi-product utility corridor, including natural gas, connecting Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba to tidewater on Hudson's Bay. The project involves a port for containers, potash and other prairie products and envisions an electrified LNG facility on Hudson's Bay.

CAPITAL BUDGET AND FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

Q3 2023 EP capital spending of $533.4 million , forecast full year 2023 EP capital spending is now anticipated to be approximately $1.825 billion , up from the prior $1.675 billion . The increase includes the incorporation of anticipated Bonavista related capital expenditures post-closing in Q4, incremental inflation of 5.0% over forecast levels as the Company locked in services during Q2 and Q3 for the 2H 2023 – 1H 2024 EP season, and the acceleration of fracking of two pads into 2023 from Q1 2024 due to faster realized drilling times.

, forecast full year 2023 EP capital spending is now anticipated to be approximately , up from the prior . The increase includes the incorporation of anticipated related capital expenditures post-closing in Q4, incremental inflation of 5.0% over forecast levels as the Company locked in services during Q2 and Q3 for the 2H 2023 – 1H 2024 EP season, and the acceleration of fracking of two pads into 2023 from Q1 2024 due to faster realized drilling times. Tourmaline's Board of Directors has approved a full year 2024 EP capital budget of $2.15 billion , reflecting a 14-15 rig program and including $225 million associated with the Bonavista assets.

, reflecting a 14-15 rig program and including associated with the assets. The 2024 EP program is expected to deliver cash flow at strip pricing of $4.5 billion and FCF of $2.2 billion . As in previous years, the Company is strongly committed to returning the majority of free cash flow to shareholders and plans to continue its practice of quarterly special dividends in 2024.

and FCF of . As in previous years, the Company is strongly committed to returning the majority of free cash flow to shareholders and plans to continue its practice of quarterly special dividends in 2024. The updated five-year plan incorporates modest growth from the Bonavista assets commencing in 2025 as well as a deferral of the North Montney Phase 2 Conroy development by one year. The deferral allows the Company to spread out facilities capital spending, evaluate potential Phase 2 facility electrification options and results in a significant increase in FCF in 2026-2028. The current five-year plan does not currently include any capital for the Phase 2 project.

assets commencing in 2025 as well as a deferral of the North Montney Phase 2 Conroy development by one year. The deferral allows the Company to spread out facilities capital spending, evaluate potential Phase 2 facility electrification options and results in a significant increase in FCF in 2026-2028. The current five-year plan does not currently include any capital for the Phase 2 project. Between 2022 and 2028, Tourmaline anticipates organically growing the NEBC Montney Gas Condensate complex volumes by over 125,000 boepd, with further growth to be realized with the North Montney Phase 2 Conroy project.

EP UPDATE

Tourmaline continues to operate 13 drilling rigs and 3-4 frac spread across the 3 EP complexes. The Company anticipates adding 1-2 drilling rigs in 2024 to accommodate drilling on the Bonavista assets.

assets. The Company has drilled 178.2 net wells and completed 163.89 wells through the first nine months of 2023 and has an inventory of 48 net DUCs entering Q4 2023.

Tourmaline anticipates bringing 76.15 net wells onstream during the fourth quarter driving strong Q4 average production and the 2023 exit level.

The Company delivered a new pacesetter well in the North Montney of NEBC, drilled in Q3, in 4.91 days from spud to rig release for the 4164m b-E9-G/94-H-4 well.

of NEBC, drilled in Q3, in 4.91 days from spud to rig release for the b-E9-G/94-H-4 well. As of September 30, 2023 , Tourmaline has made 19 new pool/new zone discoveries and drilled one uneconomic marginal oil well since the inception of the Company's exploration program. The program has yielded 1.26 TCFe of booked 2P reserves in the independent GLJ December 31, 2022 year-end reserve report, which does not include results from the successful 2023 program. The exploration program has added an estimated 957 Tier 1 and Tier 2 drilling locations to date to an existing drilling inventory of over 22,000 locations. Due to the success of this program, Tourmaline plans to allocate up to $100 million of free cash flow to exploration activities in 2024.

NORTH DEEP BASIN ACQUISITION AND GROWTH PROJECT

Tourmaline is planning a new North Deep Basin facility project that will optimize production at the existing company-operated Musreau-Kakwa plants and accelerate gas processing access to 215 Lower Cretaceous horizontal locations. This compression and pipeline project is expected to add 15,000 boepd during 2025-26, into an anticipated stronger natural gas pricing environment.

The Company also completed the acquisition of assets from White Horse Resources Ltd. ("White Horse") during the third quarter of 2023 for $19.1 million . The acquisition included production of 595 boepd, existing 2P reserves of 4.287 mmboe(11), and over 75 drilling locations. The acquisition expands lands and inventory adjacent to a Cardium oil discovery made by the Company in the Resthaven-Kakwa area in Q1 2023 (02/13-11-60-3W6M). The initial discovery has an IP90 of 270 bbls/day oil, 0.6 mmcfpd gas, and estimated EUR of 250 mstb oil, 2.0 bcf gas. Between the White Horse acquisition and existing prospective Tourmaline lands around the discovery, the Company estimates a total drilling inventory of over 150 premium Cardium oil locations.

BOARD UPDATE

Tourmaline is pleased to announce that Christopher Lee has been appointed to the board of directors. Mr. Lee recently retired from the board of directors of Deloitte Canada and serves on the boards of Mount Royal University and Alberta Blue Cross .

CORPORATE SUMMARY – THIRD QUARTER 2023



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 2022 Change

2023 2022 Change OPERATIONS













Production













Natural gas (mcf/d) 2,318,316 2,240,641 3 %

2,364,246 2,314,655 2 % Crude oil, condensate and NGL (bbl/d) 116,138 108,457 7 %

113,993 111,430 2 % Oil equivalent (boe/d) 502,524 481,897 4 %

508,034 497,206 2 % Product prices(1)













Natural gas ($/mcf) $ 4.56 $ 5.37 (15) %

$ 5.04 $ 5.52 (9) % Crude oil, condensate and NGL ($/bbl) $ 57.68 $ 63.77 (10) %

$ 57.78 $ 68.35 (15) % Operating expenses ($/boe) $ 4.60 $ 4.36 6 %

$ 4.62 $ 4.27 8 % Transportation costs ($/boe) $ 5.12 $ 4.66 10 %

$ 5.22 $ 4.86 7 % Operating netback ($/boe)(2) $ 21.61 $ 23.68 (9) %

$ 23.04 $ 25.82 (11) % Cash general and

administrative expenses ($/boe)(3) $ 0.73 $ 0.55 33 %

$ 0.71 $ 0.57 25 % FINANCIAL

($000, except share and per share)













Commodity sales from production 1,311,167 1,677,370 (22) %

3,985,213 6,178,322 (35) % Total revenue from commodity sales and realized gains 1,587,929 1,743,856 (9) %

5,048,114 5,566,374 (9) % Royalties 139,601 293,820 (52) %

487,953 822,765 (41) % Cash flow 878,532 1,051,400 (16) %

2,789,675 3,481,302 (20) % Cash flow per share (diluted) $ 2.55 $ 3.06 (17) %

$ 8.11 $ 10.18 (20) % Net earnings 274,687 2,097,929 (87) %

1,035,678 4,517,415 (77) % Net earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.80 $ 6.11 (87) %

$ 3.01 $ 13.21 (77) % Capital expenditures (net of dispositions)(2) 565,448 415,447 36 %

1,437,262 1,373,365 5 % Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 344,510,350 343,461,348 – %

343,892,727 341,926,025 1 % Net debt







(879,799) (564,633) 56 %

(1) Product prices include realized gains and losses on risk management activities and financial instrument contracts. (2) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Q3 MD&A. (3) Excluding interest and financing charges.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Flow

Management uses the term "cash flow" for its own performance measure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt or to pay dividends. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for cash flow is cash flow from operating activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow from operating activities to cash flow, is set forth below:



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities (per GAAP) $ 882,814 $ 1,112,202 $ 3,393,273 $ 3,577,332 Current income taxes (102,669) (4,335) (355,629) (4,335) Current income taxes paid 5,261 – 34,497 – Change in non-cash working capital 93,126 (56,467) (282,466) (91,695) Cash flow $ 878,532 $ 1,051,400 $ 2,789,675 $ 3,481,302

Capital Expenditures

Management uses the term "capital expenditures" as a measure of capital investment in exploration and production activity, as well as property acquisitions and divestitures, and such spending is compared to the Company's annual budgeted capital expenditures. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for capital expenditures is cash flow used in investing activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow used in investing activities to capital expenditures, is set forth below:



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flow used in investing activities (per GAAP) $ 319,106 $ 303,048 $ 1,406,341 $ 1,422,658 Corporate acquisition – (67,770) – (67,770) Change in non-cash working capital 246,342 180,169 30,921 18,477 Capital expenditures $ 565,448 $ 415,447 $ 1,437,262 $ 1,373,365

Free Cash Flow

Management uses the term "free cash flow" for its own performance measure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's efficiency and its ability to generate the cash necessary to fund its future growth expenditures, to repay debt and provide shareholder returns. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow less capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions. Free cash flow is prior to dividend payment. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for cash flow is cash flow from operating activities. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Cash Flow" and " Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Capital Expenditures" above.



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flow $ 878,532 $ 1,051,400 $ 2,789,675 $ 3,481,302 Capital expenditures (565,448) (415,447) (1,437,262) (1,373,365) Property acquisitions 19,242 41 58,536 261,717 Proceeds from divestitures - (67,659) (7,789) (71,380) Free Cash Flow $ 332,326 $ 568,335 $ 1,403,160 $ 2,298,274

Operating Netback

Management uses the term "operating netback" as a key performance indicator and one that is commonly presented by other oil and natural gas producers. Operating netback is defined as the sum of commodity sales from production, premium (loss) on risk management activities and realized gains (loss) on financial instruments less the sum of royalties, transportation costs and operating expenses. A summary of the reconciliation of operating netback from commodity sales from production, which is a GAAP measure, is set forth below:



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (000s) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Commodity sales from production $ 1,311,167 $ 1,677,370 $ 3,985,213 $ 6,178,322 Premium on risk management activities 119,103 334,751 620,027 107,868 Realized gain (loss) on financial instruments 157,659 (268,265) 442,874 (719,816) Royalties (139,601) (293,820) (487,953) (822,765) Transportation costs (236,892) (206,648) (723,579) (659,934) Operating expenses (212,616) (193,331) (640,711) (579,267) Operating netback $ 998,820 $ 1,050,057 $ 3,195,871 $ 3,504,408

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Operating Netback per-boe

Management calculates "operating netback per-boe" as operating netback divided by total production for the period. Netback per-boe is a key performance indicator and measure of operational efficiency and one that is commonly presented by other oil and natural gas producers. A summary of the calculation of operating netback per boe, is set forth below:



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($/boe) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue, excluding processing income $ 34.35 $ 39.33 $ 36.40 $ 41.01 Royalties (3.02) (6.63) (3.52) (6.06) Transportation costs (5.12) (4.66) (5.22) (4.86) Operating expenses (4.60) (4.36) (4.62) (4.27) Operating netback $ 21.61 $ 23.68 $ 23.04 $ 25.82

Capital Management Measures

Adjusted Working Capital

Management uses the term "adjusted working capital" for its own performance measures and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's liquidity. A summary of the reconciliation of working capital (deficit) to adjusted working capital (deficit), is set forth below:

(000s) As at

September 30,

2023 As at

December 31,

2022 Working capital (deficit) $ (161,167) $ 809,449 Fair value of financial instruments – short-term asset (305,901) (709,286) Lease liabilities – short-term 5,251 3,109 Decommissioning obligations – short-term 30,000 30,000 Unrealized foreign exchange in working capital – liability (asset) 585 (8,605) Adjusted working capital (deficit) $ (431,232) $ 124,667

Net Debt

Management uses the term "net debt", as a key measure for evaluating its capital structure and to provide shareholders and potential investors with a measurement of the Company's total indebtedness. A summary of the reconciliation of bank debt and senior unsecured notes to net debt, is set forth below:

(000s) As at

September 30,

2023 As at

December 31,

2022 Bank debt $ – $ (170,767) Senior unsecured notes (448,567) (448,342) Adjusted working capital (deficit) (431,232) 124,667 Net debt $ (879,799) $ (494,442)

Supplementary Financial Measures

The following measures are supplementary financial measures: cash flow per diluted share, free cash flow per diluted share, operating expenses ($/boe), cash general and administrative expenses ($/boe) and transportation costs ($/boe). These measures are calculated by dividing the numerator by a diluted share count or by total production for the period, depending on the financial measure discussed.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING PRODUCT TYPES

This news release includes references to Q3 2023 average daily production, forecast 2023 average daily production and forecast 2024 average daily production. The following table is intended to provide supplemental information about the product type composition for each of the production figures that are provided in this news release:



Light and Medium

Crude Oil(1)

Conventional

Natural Gas

Shale Natural Gas

Natural Gas

Liquids(1)

Oil Equivalent

Total

Company Gross

(bbls)

Company Gross

(mcf)

Company Gross

(mcf)

Company Gross

(bbls)

Company Gross

(boe) Q3 2023 Average Daily Production 44,355

1,206,316

1,112,000

71,783

502,524 2023 Forecast Average Daily Production 44,800

1,290,000

1,121,000

73,400

520,000 2024 Forecast Average Daily Production 51,000

1,565,000

1,180,000

91,500

600,000

(1) For the purposes of this disclosure, condensate has been combined with Light and Medium Crude Oil as the associated revenues and certain costs of condensate are similar to Light and Medium Crude Oil. Accordingly, NGLs in this disclosure exclude condensate.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Tourmaline is Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer dedicated to producing the lowest-emission and lowest-cost natural gas in North America. We are an investment grade exploration and production company providing strong and predictable operating and financial performance through the development of our three core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With our existing large reserve base, decades-long drilling inventory, relentless focus on execution and cost management, and industry-leading environmental performance, we are excited to provide shareholders an excellent return on capital, and an attractive source of income through our base dividend and surplus free cash flow distribution strategies.

