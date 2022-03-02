TOURMALINE DELIVERS NET EARNINGS OF $2 BILLION IN 2021, ADDS 1,090 MMBOE OF 2P RESERVES AND DECLARES DIVIDEND FOR Q1 2022

CALGARY, AB, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to release financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 as well as 2021 reserves.

HIGHLIGHTS

Full-year average 2021 production of 441,115 boepd was up 42% over 2020 average production of 310,598 boepd.

Current production is ranging between 500,000-510,000 boepd, with a Q1 2022 exit of 510,000-515,000 boepd anticipated.

Full-year 2021 after tax net earnings were $2.03 billion ( $6.40 per diluted share).

( per diluted share). Full-year 2021 cash flow (1) was a record $2.93 billion ( $9.25 per diluted share (2) ) up 147% over 2020.

was a record ( per diluted share ) up 147% over 2020. Tourmaline generated a record $1.49 billion of free cash flow (3) ("FCF") in 2021.

of free cash flow ("FCF") in 2021. Exit 2021 net debt (4) was $973 million (0.25 times 2021 net debt to Q4 annualized cash flow) and below the Company's long-term net debt target of $1.0 -1.2 billion.

was (0.25 times 2021 net debt to Q4 annualized cash flow) and below the Company's long-term net debt target of -1.2 billion. Year-end 2021 proved, developed producing ("PDP") reserves of 947.3 million boe were up 50%, total proved ("TP") reserves of 2.19 billion boe were up 39% and proved plus probable ("2P") reserves of 4.24 billion boe were up 33% over year-end 2020, including 2021 annual production of 161.0 million boe.

Tourmaline replaced 677% of its 2021 annual production of 161.0 million boe with 2P additions of 1.090 billion boe including 2021 production.

Tourmaline's 2P reserve value (5) equates to $97.54 per diluted share (6) using the January 1, 2022 engineering price deck and a 10% discount rate. TP and PDP reserve value is $62.70 and $33.77 per diluted share (7) , respectively, using the same pricing and discount rates.

equates to per diluted share using the engineering price deck and a 10% discount rate. TP and PDP reserve value is and per diluted share , respectively, using the same pricing and discount rates. After 13 years of operations, Tourmaline now has 19.5 TCF of 2P natural gas reserves, the largest in Canada and one of the largest, lowest development cost, lowest emission natural gas reserve bases in North America .

and one of the largest, lowest development cost, lowest emission natural gas reserve bases in . In 2021, the Company further diversified the gas marketing portfolio by establishing a US Gulf Coast LNG pathway and entered into a long-term arrangement with Cheniere Energy Inc. In 2023, Tourmaline will become the first Canadian EP company participating in the LNG business with full exposure to JKM (Japan Korea Marker) pricing.

The Company's exploration program has successfully tested six new horizons spread across the three operated complexes thus far.

Tourmaline achieved its net 25% methane reduction target in 2021, three years earlier than targeted.

PRODUCTION UPDATE

Fourth quarter 2021 production averaged 485,078 boepd, up 44% from Q4 2020; full-year 2021 production of 441,115 boepd was up 42% over 2020 average production of 310,598 boepd.

2021 average liquids production of 97,206 bpd (oil, condensate, NGL) was up 50.7% over 2020.

Current production is ranging between 500,000-510,000 boepd. The Company expects to exit Q1 at 510,000-515,000 boepd. Full-year 2022 average production guidance of 500,000 boepd remains unchanged.

All three Company-operated EP complexes are currently producing at or above full-year 2022 guidance levels. The Alberta Deep Basin is currently producing 250,000 boepd, the BC Montney gas condensate complex is producing 230,000 boepd and the Peace River High complex is producing 25,000 boepd.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Full-year 2021 after tax net earnings were $2.03 billion ( $6.40 per diluted share).

( per diluted share). Fourth quarter 2021 cash flow was $968.2 million ( $2.88 per diluted share), and full-year 2021 cash flow was a record $2.93 billion ( $9.25 per diluted share). Annual cash flow is up 147% on total revenue (8) of $4.67 billion for 2021, up 115% over 2020.

( per diluted share), and full-year 2021 cash flow was a record ( per diluted share). Annual cash flow is up 147% on total revenue of for 2021, up 115% over 2020. Tourmaline generated a record $1.49 billion of free cash flow in 2021.

of free cash flow in 2021. The Company increased the base dividend three times in 2021 to $0.72 /share (29% annual increase) and paid a special dividend of $0.75 /share in October 2021 . Tourmaline has committed to returning the majority of annual FCF to shareholders and is executing on that plan.

/share (29% annual increase) and paid a special dividend of /share in . Tourmaline has committed to returning the majority of annual FCF to shareholders and is executing on that plan. Subsequent to year-end 2021, Tourmaline increased the annual base dividend to $0.80 /share and paid a second special dividend of $1.25 /share in February 2022 .

/share and paid a second special dividend of /share in . Tourmaline's Investment Grade credit rating improved from BBB to BBB (high) during 2021 in conjunction with its issuance of a fixed term note and the acquisition of Black Swan. The public investment grade rating upgrade validated the overall financial health of Tourmaline as a stable, low-risk senior North American oil and gas producer.

2021/2022 BUDGET AND OUTLOOK

Q4 2021 EP capital expenditures were $410.9 million ; full-year 2021 EP capital expenditures were $1.39 billion .

; full-year 2021 EP capital expenditures were . Tourmaline, as previously disclosed, accelerated the construction of the Gundy Phase 2 deep cut and the Aitken 46-C expansions into Q4 2021. Both projects were completed on budget and are currently on-stream at full capacity. The Company also accelerated the drilling of one BC pad at Gundy , and the fracing of two additional BC pads from Q1 2022 into Q4 2021, primarily for operational continuity and logistics reasons. These incremental EP operations added approximately $80.0 million to the Q4 2021 EP capital program.

, and the fracing of two additional BC pads from Q1 2022 into Q4 2021, primarily for operational continuity and logistics reasons. These incremental EP operations added approximately to the Q4 2021 EP capital program. In 2022 at current strip (9) pricing, the Company expects to generate cash flow of $4.05 billion ( $11.97 per diluted share) and free cash flow of $2.85 billion ( $8.43 per diluted share) on unchanged EP capital expenditures of $1.125 billion .

pricing, the Company expects to generate cash flow of ( per diluted share) and free cash flow of ( per diluted share) on unchanged EP capital expenditures of . Tourmaline builds 2.5% inflation per annum on both capital and operating costs into the Company's five-year EP capital plan. The $80.0 million of BC drilling/completion capital accelerated into Q4 2021 will also remain in the 2022 budget to provide for anticipated 2022 inflation. The Company's continuing material reductions of drill times in all three EP complexes also provides a further offset to inflationary pressures.

of BC drilling/completion capital accelerated into Q4 2021 will also remain in the 2022 budget to provide for anticipated 2022 inflation. The Company's continuing material reductions of drill times in all three EP complexes also provides a further offset to inflationary pressures. Tourmaline generated cash flow of $968.2 million and free cash flow of $545.9 million in Q4 2021 on EP capital expenditures of $410.9 million .

and free cash flow of in Q4 2021 on EP capital expenditures of . Exit 2021 net debt was $973 million (0.25 times 2021 net debt to Q4 annualized cash flow) and below the Company's long-term net debt target of $1.0 -1.2 billion. The majority of Tourmaline's net debt is substantially offset by its investment in Topaz, using a closing price of Topaz common shares at December 31, 2021 of $17.85 per share.

2021 RESERVES

Year-end 2021 PDP reserves of 947.3 million boe were up 50% over year-end 2020 including 2021 annual production of 161.0 million boe. TP reserves of 2.19 billion boe were up 39.0% including 2021 annual production. 2P reserves of 4.24 billion boe were up 33% including 2021 annual production.

Tourmaline's 2021 PDP finding, development and acquisition ("FD&A") costs were $7.27 per boe (10) including changes in future development capital ("FDC") yielding a PDP reserve recycle ratio (11)(12) of 2.5 (3.0 utilizing Q4 2021 cash flow per boe (13) of $21.70 instead of full-year 2021 cash flow per boe of $18.19 ). TP FD&A costs in 2021 were $5.94 per boe including changes in FDC and 2P FD&A was $4.54 per boe including changes in FDC. The 2P FD&A recycle ratio was 4.0 in 2021.

per boe including changes in future development capital ("FDC") yielding a PDP reserve recycle ratio of 2.5 (3.0 utilizing Q4 2021 cash flow per boe of instead of full-year 2021 cash flow per boe of ). TP FD&A costs in 2021 were per boe including changes in FDC and 2P FD&A was per boe including changes in FDC. The 2P FD&A recycle ratio was 4.0 in 2021. Tourmaline replaced 677% of its 2021 annual production of 161.0 million boe with 2P additions of 1.090 billion boe including 2021 production.

Tourmaline's 2P reserve value (before taxes) equates to $97.54 per diluted share using the January 1, 2022 engineering price deck and a 10% discount rate. TP reserve value is $62.70 per diluted share and PDP reserve value is $33.77 per diluted share using the same pricing and discount rates.

per diluted share using the engineering price deck and a 10% discount rate. TP reserve value is per diluted share and PDP reserve value is per diluted share using the same pricing and discount rates. After 13 years of operations, Tourmaline now has 19.5 TCF of 2P natural gas reserves, the largest in Canada and one of the largest, lowest development cost, lowest emission natural gas reserve bases in North America . The Company also has 995.1 million boe of 2P crude oil, condensate and NGL (natural gas liquids) reserves ( December 31, 2021 ) - one of the largest conventional liquid reserve bases in Canada .

and one of the largest, lowest development cost, lowest emission natural gas reserve bases in . The Company also has 995.1 million boe of 2P crude oil, condensate and NGL (natural gas liquids) reserves ( ) - one of the largest conventional liquid reserve bases in . Tourmaline has only booked 3,168 (gross) locations of a total drilling inventory of 22,715 gross locations (14% of the overall inventory) to achieve year-end 2021 2P reserves of 4.24 billion boe.

The current FDCs associated with 2P reserves represent approximately three years of prospective cash flow at strip pricing. Although the Company has the execution capability to convert the entire 4.24 billion boe of 2P reserves to PDP in that time frame, it does not believe that would be constructive for the current encouraging supply/demand dynamics in the WCSB, or the appropriate capital allocation decision.

MARKETING UPDATE

Tourmaline continued to diversify its natural gas and liquids marketing portfolio in order to realize the best pricing possible for all of its hydrocarbon streams.

In 2021, the Company further diversified the gas marketing portfolio by establishing a US Gulf Coast LNG long-term netback supply agreement with Cheniere Energy. In 2023, Tourmaline will become the first Canadian EP company participating in the LNG business with full exposure to JKM pricing, providing a material increase to anticipated 2023 cash flow based on the February 15, 2022 JKM strip pricing.

JKM strip pricing. In November 2022 , the Company will increase gas volumes exported to western US markets from 345 to 445 mmcfpd, with approximately 67% of the gas accessing the premium priced PG&E California market. In November 2023 , western US market exposure will increase by an incremental 50 mmcfpd.

, the Company will increase gas volumes exported to western US markets from 345 to 445 mmcfpd, with approximately 67% of the gas accessing the premium priced PG&E California market. In , western US market exposure will increase by an incremental 50 mmcfpd. Average realized natural gas price in Q4 2021 was $4.66 /mcf as the Company benefited from rising commodity prices.

/mcf as the Company benefited from rising commodity prices. Tourmaline has an average of 845 mmcfpd hedged for 2022 at a weighted average fixed price of CAD $3.44 /mcf, an average of 151 mmcfpd hedged at a basis to Nymex of USD $(0.05) /mcf, and an average of 609 mmcfpd of unhedged volumes exposed to export markets in 2022, including Dawn, Iroquois , Empress/McNeil, Chicago , Ventura, Sumas, US Gulf Coast, Malin, and PG&E.

/mcf, an average of 151 mmcfpd hedged at a basis to Nymex of USD /mcf, and an average of 609 mmcfpd of unhedged volumes exposed to export markets in 2022, including Dawn, , Empress/McNeil, , Ventura, Sumas, US Gulf Coast, Malin, and PG&E. The 2022 volumes include approximately 145 mmcfpd of lower-priced deals inherited in the Black Swan and Modern corporate transactions, the majority of which will expire during 2022.

NGL price realizations in Q4 2021 were up 24% over Q3 2021. Tourmaline is Canada's largest NGL producer with anticipated average production levels of over 70,000 bpd in 2022.

EP UPDATE

Tourmaline drilled a total of 280 net wells during 2021 for a total of 1.289 million metres. The Company has systematically increased lateral length by over 30% since 2018 while reducing actual drill/complete costs per lateral foot by an additional 30% in that time period.

Tourmaline operated 13 drilling rigs and four to five frac spreads across the three operated core EP complexes during January and February of 2022 as originally planned.

The Company expects to drill and complete a total of approximately 265 (gross) wells during 2022.

The Company continues to operate five drilling rigs in NEBC with new multiple high-performance pads at Sundown, Gundy , Aitken, and Laprise.

, Aitken, and Laprise. Facility expansions at Gundy and Aitken were accelerated into 2H 2021 and completed on budget. The Aitken 46-C expansion/deep cut was executed in 120 days for $96.5 million ; the previous owner had estimated 270 days for $116 million . There are no material facility projects in the 2022 budget; as such, the Company anticipates record 2022 capital efficiencies (14) in the $6,000 /boepd range.

and Aitken were accelerated into 2H 2021 and completed on budget. The Aitken 46-C expansion/deep cut was executed in 120 days for ; the previous owner had estimated 270 days for . There are no material facility projects in the 2022 budget; as such, the Company anticipates record 2022 capital efficiencies in the /boepd range. The Company continues to evolve the Conroy/N. Montney development project. This minimum 100,000 boepd gas and liquids project is currently planned in the 2025-26 timeframe, coinciding with the projected startup of LNG Canada and anticipated related strong intra-Basin natural gas pricing. The production, cash flow, and capital for this project are not reflected in the current corporate five-year EP plan. Once sanctioned, the Company believes it can execute this project in approximately 18 months.

development project. This minimum 100,000 boepd gas and liquids project is currently planned in the 2025-26 timeframe, coinciding with the projected startup of LNG Canada and anticipated related strong intra-Basin natural gas pricing. The production, cash flow, and capital for this project are not reflected in the current corporate five-year EP plan. Once sanctioned, the Company believes it can execute this project in approximately 18 months. The three-well 1-15 Upper Charlie Lake pad has averaged at a combined rate of 2,500 bopd and 2.8 mmcfpd over the first two weeks of production. The Company has two additional pads to bring on-stream in the complex, prior to spring break-up.

The 4-23 two well Wilrich pad at Smoky tested at combined rate of 65 mmcfpd over three days of testing in February 2022 . The pad has since been turned over to production.

EXPLORATION PROGRAM

The Company embarked upon a modest exploration program over two years ago as a subset of the annual EP program. The Company has successfully tested six new horizons spread across the three operated complexes to date. The December 31, 2021 reserve report includes 845.1 bcfe of 2P reserves from these discoveries thus far. Further delineation drilling is planned in all three complexes over the next 12 months; the Company will disclose further details in upcoming quarters as appropriate.

reserve report includes 845.1 bcfe of 2P reserves from these discoveries thus far. Further delineation drilling is planned in all three complexes over the next 12 months; the Company will disclose further details in upcoming quarters as appropriate. Successful discoveries to date are accessing existing Tourmaline infrastructure.

This 'Back to the Future' initiative provides shareholders with an additional, unique, long-term growth and value accretion opportunity.

ACQUISITION UPDATE

Tourmaline completed a highly successful consolidation strategy in the 2020 and 1H 2021 time period. In July 2021 , the Company indicated that the larger acquisition program was being paused. The Company made the decision to focus on integration of the assets acquired in the completed deals and realization of the identified capital and operating synergies.

, the Company indicated that the larger acquisition program was being paused. The Company made the decision to focus on integration of the assets acquired in the completed deals and realization of the identified capital and operating synergies. The Company has indicated that $200 -300 million of annual FCF could be allocated to further smaller, complementary asset acquisitions within existing complexes.

-300 million of annual FCF could be allocated to further smaller, complementary asset acquisitions within existing complexes. During Q4 2021 and thus far in Q1 2022, the Company has completed a number of these small acquisitions that in aggregate are meaningful. To that end, Tourmaline has acquired 2,400 boepd of production, an estimated 43 mmboe of reserves (based on internal estimates), 295 gross sections of land (including land sales), and 238 gross drilling locations for total cash proceeds of $63.8 million over the two quarters.

SUSTAINABILITY AND ENVIRONMENTAL PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT

Tourmaline has had an engineering team in place for three years developing and implementing new proprietary emission reduction technologies, executing expanded water management initiatives, managing third party environmental related research, evolving a methane testing centre, and managing an emerging carbon offset business. Tourmaline intends to invest $20 -40 million per year on environmental performance improvement initiatives.

-40 million per year on environmental performance improvement initiatives. The Company now has displaced diesel with natural gas on all the drilling rigs in the operated fleet, and currently has one rig running directly on high line power.

In 2021, the Company entered into a joint venture with Trican to utilize the first Tier 4 natural gas frac unit in Canada , displacing the majority of the diesel consumed during frac operations with Company-sourced natural gas. This unit is currently being utilized on a full-time basis in the Gundy BC complex.

, displacing the majority of the diesel consumed during frac operations with Company-sourced natural gas. This unit is currently being utilized on a full-time basis in the complex. During 2021, Tourmaline continued its Basin leading initiative to reduce freshwater usage in EP well stimulation operations. The Company now has seven water management/water recycling complexes across all three operated complexes.

Tourmaline achieved its net 25% methane reduction target in 2021, three years earlier than targeted.

In 2021, the Company's Emission Testing Center ("ETC"), the first of its kind in the world, at the West Wolf gas plant, became fully operational. The ETC is critical in evolving new technology and methodologies to continue materially reducing methane and other emissions over the entire EP business.

DIVIDEND

The Company is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.20 per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022 . This quarterly cash dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

CORPORATE SUMMARY – DECEMBER 31, 2021



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 2020 Change

2021 2020 Change OPERATIONS













Production













Natural gas (mcf/d) 2,269,290 1,592,010 43%

2,063,455 1,476,613 40% Crude oil, condensate and NGL (bbl/d) 106,863 70,990 51%

97,206 64,496 51% Oil equivalent (boe/d) 485,078 336,325 44%

441,115 310,598 42% Product prices(1)













Natural gas ($/mcf) $ 4.66 $ 3.19 46%

$ 3.94 $ 2.68 47% Crude oil, condensate and NGL ($/bbl) $ 56.66 $ 33.85 67%

$ 47.89 $ 30.87 55% Operating expenses ($/boe) (2) $ 3.95 $ 3.25 22%

$ 3.77 $ 3.14 20% Transportation costs ($/boe) (3) $ 4.45 $ 4.42 1%

$ 4.25 $ 4.48 (5)% Operating netback ($/boe) (4) $ 22.10 $ 13.65 62%

$ 18.57 $ 10.93 70% Cash general and

administrative expenses ($/boe)(5) $ 0.49 $ 0.50 (2)%

$ 0.54 $ 0.56 (4)% FINANCIAL

($000, except share and per share)













Total revenue from commodity sales and realized gains 1,529,345 688,374 122%

4,669,263 2,174,903 115% Royalties 168,168 28,623 488%

387,914 65,523 492% Cash flow 968,236 396,869 144%

2,929,126 1,185,687 147% Cash flow per share (diluted) $ 2.88 $ 1.44 100%

$ 9.25 $ 4.36 112% Net earnings 996,248 629,191 58%

2,025,991 618,311 228% Net earnings per share (diluted) $ 2.96 $ 2.28 30%

$ 6.40 $ 2.27 182% Capital expenditures (net of dispositions)(6) 447,461 271,284 65%

1,590,371 1,083,625 47% Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)







316,788,967 272,079,590 16% Net debt







(972,979) (1,784,920) (45)% PROVED +

PROBABLE RESERVES(7)













Natural gas (bcf)







19,487.1 15,459.2 26% Crude oil (mbbls)







98,345 102,843 (4)% Natural gas liquids (mbbls)







896,793 634,890 41% Mboe







4,242,981 3,314,264 28%





(1) Product prices include realized gains and losses on risk management activities and financial instrument contracts. (2) Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A. (3) Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A. (4) Excluding interest and financing charges. Non-GAAP financial measure and non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A. (5) Non-GAAP financial measure and non-GAAP ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A. (6) Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this news release and in the Annual MD&A. (7) Reserves are "Company gross reserves", which are defined as the working interest share of reserves prior to the deduction of interest owned by others (burdens). Royalty interest reserves are not included in Company gross reserves.

2021 RESERVE SUMMARY

The following tables summarize the Company's gross reserves defined as the working interest share of reserves prior to the deduction of interest owned by others (burdens). Royalty interest reserves are not included in Company gross reserves. Company net reserves are defined as the working net carried and royalty interest reserves after deduction of all applicable burdens.

Reserves and Future Net Revenue Data (Forecast Prices and Costs)

Summary of Crude Oil, Natural Gas and Natural Gas Liquids Reserves and

Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue

as of December 31, 2021

Forecast Prices and Costs(1)





Light & Medium Crude

Oil

Conventional Natural

Gas

Shale Natural Gas(2)

Natural Gas Liquids

Total Oil Equivalent Reserves Category

Company

Gross

(Mbbls)

Company

Net

(Mbbls)

Company

Gross

(MMcf)

Company

Net

(MMcf)

Company

Gross

(MMcf)

Company

Net

(MMcf)

Company

Gross

(Mbbls)

Company

Net

(Mbbls)

Company

Gross (Mboe)

Company Net (Mboe) Proved Producing

13,666

11,294

2,316,261

2,081,062

2,151,299

1,759,736

189,034

156,708

947,293

808,135 Proved Developed Non-Producing

1,695

1,263

56,830

51,128

291,228

243,333

17,399

14,473

77,104

64,812 Proved Undeveloped

35,322

28,459

2,290,336

2,071,498

3,089,713

2,554,843

231,476

196,134

1,163,473

995,650 Total Proved

50,682

41,016

4,663,427

4,203,689

5,532,239

4,557,912

437,910

367,315

2,187,870

1,868,597 Total Probable

47,662

38,626

3,098,317

2,773,983

6,193,076

5,006,345

458,883

373,721

2,055,111

1,709,069 Total Proved Plus Probable

98,345

79,642

7,761,744

6,977,672

11,725,316

9,564,257

896,793

741,036

4,242,981

3,577,666





Net Present Values of Future Net Revenue ($000s)



Before Income Taxes Discounted at (2)

(%/year)

After Income Taxes Discounted at (2) (3)

(%/year)

Unit Value Before

Income Tax

Discounted

at 10%/year Reserves Category

0

5

8

10

15

20

0

5

8

10

15

20

($/Boe)

($/Mcfe) Proved Producing

15,895,760

13,323,539

12,106,290

11,411,616

9,996,380

8,984,527

13,793,015

11,724,576

10,726,715

10,153,628

8,978,499

8,079,741

14.12

2.35 Proved Developed Non-Producing

1,862,980

1,352,921

1,156,872

1,054,529

864,456

735,753

1,435,838

1,027,731

874,366

795,234

650,130

552,567

16.27

2.71 Proved Undeveloped

20,460,819

12,839,140

10,095,313

8,717,048

6,278,640

4,863,857

15,379,706

9,540,902

7,435,008

6,377,707

4,510,673

3,327,238

8.76

1.46 Total Proved

38,219,559

27,515,600

23,358,475

21,183,193

17,139,476

14,584,136

30,608,559

22,293,210

19,036,089

17,326,568

14,139,302

11,959,545

11.34

1.89 Total Probable

39,372,998

19,788,766

14,264,392

11,773,086

7,807,442

5,744,160

29,287,702

14,637,854

10,499,401

8,634,477

5,671,909

4,005,961

6.89

1.15 Total Proved Plus Probable

77,592,557

47,304,365

37,622,867

32,956,279

24,946,918

20,328,297

59,896,260

36,931,063

29,535,490

25,961,045

19,811,211

15,965,506

9.21

1.54

Notes: (1) Numbers may not add due to rounding. (2) Shale Natural Gas is required to be presented separately from Conventional Natural Gas as its own product type pursuant to National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). While the Tourmaline Montney reserves do not strictly fit the definition of "shale gas" as defined in NI 51-101 because the natural gas is not "primarily adsorbed" as stated within the definition, the Montney reserves have been included as shale gas for purposes of this disclosure. (3) The after-tax net present value of the Company's oil and gas properties reflects the tax burden on the properties on a stand-alone basis. It does not consider the Company's tax situation, or tax planning. It does not provide an estimate of the value at the Company level which may be significantly different. The Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis should be consulted for information at the Company level.

Total Future Net Revenue ($000s)

(Undiscounted)

as of December 31, 2021

Forecast Prices and Costs(1)

Reserves Category

Revenue

Royalties

Operating

Costs

Capital

Development

Costs

Abandonment

and

Reclamation

Costs(2)

Future Net

Revenue

Before

Income Tax

Income

Tax

Future Net

Revenue

After

Income

Tax(3) Proved Producing

25,765,001

2,433,456

6,626,387

970

808,427

15,895,760

2,102,746

13,793,015 Proved Developed Non-Producing

2,643,209

210,932

438,012

104,091

27,195

1,862,980

427,141

1,435,838 Proved Undeveloped

35,978,182

3,195,226

6,318,605

5,691,019

312,513

20,460,819

5,081,114

15,379,706 Total Proved

64,386,393

5,839,614

13,383,004

5,796,080

1,148,135

38,219,559

7,611,001

30,608,559 Total Probable

66,737,385

7,554,755

14,085,762

5,232,675

491,196

39,372,998

10,085,296

29,287,702 Total Proved Plus Probable

131,123,778

13,394,369

27,468,766

11,028,755

1,639,331

77,592,557

17,696,296

59,896,260

Notes: (1) Numbers may not add due to rounding. (2) Abandonment and Reclamation Costs includes all active and inactive assets, with or without associated reserves, inclusive of all wells (existing and undrilled), facilities and pipelines. (3) The after-tax net present value of the Company's oil and gas properties reflects the tax burden on the properties on a stand-alone basis. It does not consider the Company's tax situation, or tax planning. It does not provide an estimate of the value at the Company level, which may be significantly different. The Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis should be consulted for information at the Company level.

Summary of Pricing and Inflation Rate Assumptions

Forecast Prices and Costs (1)





Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids Pricing





















NYMEX WTI Near

Month Futures Contract

Crude Oil at Cushing,

Oklahoma

MSW, Light

Crude Oil

(40 API,

0.3%S) at

Edmonton

Then

Current

$Cdn/Bbl Alberta Natural Gas Liquids

(Then Current Dollars) Year

Inflation(2) %

CAD/USD

Exchange

Rate

$US/$Cdn(3)

Constant

2022

$US/Bbl

Then

Current

$US/

Bbl



Spec

Ethane

$Cdn/Bbl

Edmonton

Propane

$Cdn/Bbl

Edmonton

Butane

$Cdn/Bbl

Edmonton

C5+

Stream

Quality

$Cdn/Bbl

2022

0.0

0.7967

72.83

72.83

86.82

11.48

43.39

57.49

91.85

2023

2.3

0.7967

67.21

68.78

80.73

10.33

35.92

50.17

85.53

2024

2.0

0.7967

63.96

66.76

78.01

9.81

34.62

48.53

82.98

2025

2.0

0.7967

63.95

68.09

79.57

10.01

35.31

49.50

84.63

2026

2.0

0.7967

63.96

69.45

81.16

10.22

36.02

50.49

86.33

2027

2.0

0.7967

63.95

70.84

82.78

10.42

36.74

51.50

88.05

2028

2.0

0.7967

63.96

72.26

84.44

10.64

37.47

52.53

89.82

2029

2.0

0.7967

63.95

73.70

86.13

10.86

38.22

53.58

91.61

2030

2.0

0.7967

63.95

75.18

87.85

11.08

38.99

54.65

93.44

2031

2.0

0.7967

63.95

76.68

89.60

11.31

39.77

55.74

95.32

2032

2.0

0.7967

63.95

78.21

91.40

11.53

40.56

56.86

97.22

2033

2.0

0.7967

63.96

79.78

93.23

11.77

41.37

58.00

99.17

2034

2.0

0.7967

63.96

81.38

95.09

12.00

42.20

59.15

101.15

2035

2.0

0.7967

63.96

83.00

96.99

12.24

43.04

60.34

103.17

2036

2.0

0.7967

63.96

84.66

98.93

12.49

43.91

61.54

105.24

2037

2.0

0.7967

63.96

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr





Natural Gas and Sulphur Pricing

















Alberta Plant Gate





British Columbia

NYMEX Henry Hub

Near Month Contract

Midwest

Price @

Chicago

Then Current

$US/

MMbtu

AECO/NIT Spot

Then Current

$Cdn/

MMbtu

Dawn Price @ Ontario Then

Current

$US/MMbtu

Spot













Year

Constant

2022

$US/

MMbtu

Then Current

$US/MMbtu







Constant 2021

$Cdn/

MMbtu

Then Current

$Cdn/

MMbtu

ARP $Cdn/

MMbtu

Sumas Spot

$US/

MMbtu

Westcoast

Station 2

$Cdn/

MMbtu

Spot Plant

Gate

$Cdn/

MMbtu 2022

3.85

3.85

3.71

3.56

3.78

3.31

3.31

3.29

3.66

3.48

3.23 2023

3.36

3.44

3.30

3.20

3.37

2.89

2.96

2.93

3.28

3.14

2.89 2024

3.04

3.17

3.03

3.05

3.10

2.68

2.80

2.77

3.01

2.98

2.73 2025

3.04

3.24

3.09

3.10

3.16

2.68

2.86

2.83

3.07

3.04

2.79 2026

3.04

3.30

3.16

3.17

3.23

2.69

2.92

2.89

3.14

3.10

2.85 2027

3.04

3.37

3.22

3.23

3.29

2.69

2.98

2.95

3.20

3.16

2.91 2028

3.04

3.44

3.29

3.30

3.36

2.69

3.04

3.01

3.26

3.22

2.97 2029

3.04

3.51

3.36

3.36

3.43

2.70

3.11

3.08

3.33

3.29

3.04 2030

3.04

3.57

3.43

3.43

3.49

2.69

3.17

3.14

3.40

3.35

3.10 2031

3.04

3.65

3.50

3.50

3.57

2.70

3.24

3.21

3.47

3.42

3.17 2032

3.04

3.72

3.57

3.57

3.64

2.70

3.30

3.28

3.54

3.49

3.23 2033

3.04

3.79

3.64

3.64

3.71

2.70

3.37

3.34

3.61

3.56

3.29 2034

3.04

3.87

3.71

3.71

3.78

2.70

3.44

3.41

3.68

3.63

3.36 2035

3.04

3.95

3.79

3.79

3.86

2.70

3.51

3.48

3.76

3.70

3.43 2036

3.04

4.03

3.87

3.86

3.94

2.70

3.58

3.55

3.83

3.78

3.49 2037

3.04

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

2.70

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr

+2.0%/yr















































Notes: (1) Crude oil and natural gas benchmark reference pricing, inflation and exchange rates utilized by GLJ in the GLJ Reserve Report and Deloitte in the Deloitte Reserve Report, were an average of forecast prices and costs published by Sproule Associates Ltd. as at December 31, 2021 and GLJ and McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. as at January 1, 2022 (each of which is available on their respective websites at www.sproule.com, www.gljpc.com, and www.mcdan.com). GLJ assigns a value to the Company's existing physical diversification contracts for natural gas for consuming markets at Dawn, Chicago, Ventura, Malin, PG&E, Iroquois, Kingsgate, US Gulf Coast and JKM based on forecasted differentials to NYMEX Henry Hub as per the aforementioned consultant average price forecast, contracted volumes and transportation costs. No incremental value is assigned to potential future contracts which were not in place as of December 31, 2021. (2) Inflation rates used for forecasting prices and costs. (3) Exchange rates used to generate the benchmark reference prices in this table.

RESERVES PERFORMANCE RATIOS

The following tables highlight Tourmaline's reserves, F&D and FD&A costs as well as the associated recycle ratios.

Reserves, Capital Expenditures and Cash Flow(1)

As at December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Reserves (Mboe)





Proved Producing 947,293 736,448 527,361 Total Proved 2,187,870 1,691,056 1,294,439 Proved Plus Probable 4,242,981 3,314,264 2,601,928 Capital Expenditures ($ millions)





Exploration and Development(2) 1,437 912 1,069 Net Property Acquisitions (Dispositions)(3) 196 172 219 Net Corporate Acquisitions (Dispositions)(3) 1,232 794 - Less: Topaz Property Acquisitions(4) (161) (119) - Total(5) 2,704 1,759 1,287 Cash Flow ($/boe)





Cash Flow 18.19 10.43 11.36 Cash Flow - Three Year Average 13.97 11.67 12.75

Notes: (1) Cash flow is defined as cash provided by operations before changes in non-cash operating working capital. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" below and in the Annual MD&A for further discussion. (2) Includes capitalized G&A of $38 million, $32 million and $30 million for 2021, 2020 and 2019 respectively. (3) Includes purchase price (cash and/or common shares) plus net debt, if applicable. (4) Includes property acquisitions incurred by Topaz from non-related parties, prior to June 8, 2021, when it was a controlled subsidiary of Tourmaline. (5) Represents the capital expenditures used for purposes of F&D and FD&A calculations.

Finding and Development Costs

Finding and Development Costs, Excluding FDC 2021 2020 2019 3-Year Avg. Total Proved







Reserve Additions (MMboe) 257.6 185.4 160.7

F&D Costs ($/boe) 5.58 4.92 6.65 5.66 F&D Recycle Ratio(1) 3.3 2.1 1.7 2.5 Total Proved Plus Probable







Reserve Additions (MMboe) 232.2 210.5 180.4

F&D Costs ($/boe) 6.19 4.33 5.92 5.48 F&D Recycle Ratio(1) 2.9 2.4 1.9 2.5









Finding and Development Costs, Including FDC 2021 2020 2019 3-Year Avg. Total Proved







Change in FDC ($ millions) 197.2 (286.0) (275.2)

Reserve Additions (MMboe) 257.6 185.4 160.7

F&D Costs ($/boe) 6.34 3.38 4.94 5.06 F&D Recycle Ratio(1) 2.9 3.1 2.3 2.8 Total Proved Plus Probable







Change in FDC ($ millions) 41.6 (566.3) (589.4)

Reserve Additions (MMboe) 232.2 210.5 180.4

F&D Costs ($/boe) 6.37 1.64 2.66 3.70 F&D Recycle Ratio(1) 2.9 6.4 4.3 3.8

Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs

Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs,

Excluding FDC 2021 2020 2019 3-Year Avg. Total Proved







Reserve Additions (MMboe) 657.8 510.3 194.2

FD&A Costs ($/boe) 4.11 3.45 6.63 4.22 FD&A Recycle Ratio(1) 4.4 3.0 1.7 3.3 Total Proved Plus Probable







Reserve Additions (MMboe) 1,089.7 826.0 250.7

FD&A Costs ($/boe) 2.48 2.13 5.13 2.65 FD&A Recycle Ratio(1) 7.3 4.9 2.2 5.3









Finding, Development and Acquisition Costs,

Including FDC 2021 2020 2019 3-Year Avg. Total Proved







Change in FDC ($ millions) 1,201.1 723.3 (93.4)

Reserve Additions (MMboe) 657.8 510.3 194.2

FD&A Costs ($/boe) 5.94 4.86 6.15 5.57 FD&A Recycle Ratio(1) 3.1 2.1 1.8 2.5 Total Proved Plus Probable







Change in FDC ($ millions) 2,241.2 1,383.5 (218.0)

Reserve Additions (MMboe) 1,089.7 826.0 250.7

FD&A Costs ($/boe) 4.54 3.80 4.26 4.23 FD&A Recycle Ratio(1) 4.0 2.7 2.7 3.3

Note: (1) The recycle ratio is calculated by dividing the cash flow per boe by the appropriate F&D or FD&A costs related to the reserve additions for that year.

Conference Call Tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET)

Tourmaline will host a conference call tomorrow, March 3, 2022 starting at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET). To participate, please dial 1-888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America), or international dial-in 1-416-764-8650, a few minutes prior to the conference call.

Conference ID is 68524395.

