Tourmaline Announces NEBC Montney Consolidation Activities

CALGARY, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of transactions in the NEBC Montney gas/condensate complex. The Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a public oil and gas producer, has also acquired a private oil and gas company and has completed a small complementary asset transaction at Gundy. The two corporate transactions add approximately 6,000 boepd of current production, 2P reserves of 116.3 mmboe(1), and 160,000 acres of Montney lands for a combined cash purchase price of $33.4 million.

CHINOOK ENERGY ACQUISITION

Tourmaline has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Chinook Energy Inc. ("Chinook") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Chinook through a plan of arrangement for cash consideration of $0.0675 per share. The total cash consideration will be approximately $24.4 million, including assumed debt. The transaction is expected to close, subject to regulatory, court and shareholder approval, in late April 2020. All of the directors and executive officers of Chinook and a significant shareholder of Chinook have entered into support agreements with Tourmaline and have agreed to vote an aggregate of approximately 37% of the outstanding Chinook common shares in favor of the transaction, subject to the provisions of such support agreements.

The Chinook NEBC assets include approximately 3,500 boepd of production, 35.6 mmboe of 2P reserves, 54,000 acres of Montney lands, a gas plant, a compressor station, and a 190 mmcfpd regional 12-inch pipeline.

POLAR STAR ACQUISITION

Tourmaline acquired Polar Star Canadian Oil and Gas Inc. ("Polar Star") on February 14, 2020 for total cash consideration of $9.0 million, plus working capital adjustments. The acquired BC assets include approximately 2,500 boepd of production, 2P reserves of 80.7 mmboe, 106,000 net acres of Montney lands, and a compressor station.

_________________________________ (1) Reserves have been evaluated by independent reserve evaluators as at December 31, 2018 as follows: Polar Star 2P reserves of 80.7 mmboe by Sproule and Chinook 2P reserves of 35.6 mmboe by McDaniel for a combined 2P reserves total of 116.3 mmboe. Reserves are working interest gross reserves before deduction of royalties payable to others and without including any royalty interests.

CHINOOK/POLAR STAR DEVELOPMENT PLANS

Tourmaline will initially focus on optimizing production and reducing field costs with the expectation that the Chinook/Polar Star assets will generate approximately $8.0 - $10.0 million of cash flow(2) annually at current gas prices which is entirely incremental to Tourmaline's free cash flow (3) as outlined in the Company's five-year development plan. Minimal development of the assets is expected in the next two years while Tourmaline assembles a regional facility plan as a key aspect of the future development of these assets, including a Gundy scale deep-cut facility (200 mmcfpd, 15,000 bpd condensate and NGLs). Tourmaline's low capital and cash cost EP model applied to these assets will ultimately yield a new, highly profitable, liquids-rich Montney gas complex for the Company.

Tourmaline drills the lowest capital cost completed Montney horizontals in BC/AB and has the lowest operating costs of the BC Montney producers ($2.40/boe in 2019).

PAINTED PONY ASSETS

Tourmaline acquired a 75% working interest in a 13 section block of acreage (including 3D seismic) adjacent to the Company's Gundy complex for $49 million in Q4 2019. The lands offset the Company's highest deliverability, most liquid-rich lands at South Gundy. The 94-B-09 pad delivered seven of NEBC's highest-deliverability Montney wells between September and November 2019. The Company is planning to bring a new nine-well pad on production in Q3 2020 from the acquired lands, with an estimated initial production rate of 15,000 boepd (gross) (65 mmcfpd, 5,000 bpd liquids). Tourmaline plans to sell a GORR to Topaz Energy on the acquired lands, equivalent to the GORR on the existing Tourmaline Gundy acreage, for $22.5 million.

ACQUISITION PROGRAM FUNDING

The 2020/21 acquisition program is expected to ultimately be funded by the monetization of the 74% equity ownership position that Tourmaline currently has in its subsidiary, Topaz Energy. The 2020 EP capital program remains at $925 million, yielding production volumes of 315,000-320,000 boepd. The production and cash flow from the 2020 acquisition program will be accretive to the base EP program.

The three NEBC transactions significantly increase Tourmaline's acreage position in the NEBC Montney fairway while investing only 10% of the proceeds that Tourmaline received by selling assets to Topaz Energy in November 2019.

This portfolio of transactions is accretive to debt-adjusted cash flow per share in 2020 and 2021 and provides accretive free cash flow yield commencing in 2021.

_________________________________ (2) "Cash flow" is defined as cash provided by operations before changes in non-cash operating working capital. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this news release.



(3) "Free cash flow" is defined as cash flow less total net capital expenditures. Total net capital expenditures is defined as total capital spending before acquisitions and non-core dispositions. Free cash flow is prior to any dividend payments. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this news release.

ABOUT TOURMALINE OIL CORP.

Tourmaline is a Canadian senior crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on long-term growth through an aggressive exploration, development, production and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

